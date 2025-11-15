ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On The Family Man Season 3: 'Srikant Tiwari Doesn't Seem To Be Winning Any Battle This Time'

Hyderabad: Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited series The Family Man is set to return with its third season. His name is synonymous with powerful performances in Indian cinema with his role as Bhiku Mhatre in Satya after a brief appearance in Bandit Queen. His deeply layered performances in films such as Shool, Raajneeti, Pinjar, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Wazir, Naam Shabana, and Sonchiriya earned widespread critical acclaim.

The Family Man introduced him to a new generation of OTT audiences, cementing his reputation as one of India's most respected actors. The acclaimed actor recently shared insights about the upcoming season. In this conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, Bajpayee talks about Season 3 and the evolution of his character, Srikant Tiwari.

ETV Bharat: People say it is always difficult to convince you to accept a new script. Do you always ask, "What's new this time?" Did you set any conditions for changes in Srikant's character for Season 3?

Manoj: Not at all. We discuss things with the directors only when necessary. Sometimes during the shoot, a new scene or dialogue is suggested, and we talk it through. Since they've written the script and we're bringing it to life, they value the ideas that come from us as actors. I'm always after Raj and DK, asking them constantly for the script. I'm a very nervous actor, and they understand that. Questions arise while reading the script, and I need to sit with the directors, but they're extremely busy. So, this back-and-forth continues until shooting ends. Yes, I'm nervous, and since I'm the only one nervous, I make others a bit nervous too (laughs).

ETV Bharat: There was a four-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3. How long did it take for you to get back into the "Tiwari zone"?

Manoj: Once the script reading and preparation start, and the shoot date is set, any responsible actor wants to come fully prepared. If I go to the set and ask, "What's this season about?", the directors would faint. So we prepare well in advance. They explain things, we discuss, and then the shoot begins. Preparation is on us. I walked onto the set of The Family Man as Srikant Tiwari.

The first day of shooting this season was even more stressful. I kept wondering: What will the first scene be like? How do I see it? How do they see it? Should I say a line sitting instead of standing? Should I stand somewhere else? This constant exchange continues. For the first 10–12 days, the only worry is - am I doing it right?