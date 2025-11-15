Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On The Family Man Season 3: 'Srikant Tiwari Doesn't Seem To Be Winning Any Battle This Time'
Manoj Bajpayee discusses The Family Man 3, his intense preparation, inspirations, and why acting remains the biggest passion and driving force of his life.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 15, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited series The Family Man is set to return with its third season. His name is synonymous with powerful performances in Indian cinema with his role as Bhiku Mhatre in Satya after a brief appearance in Bandit Queen. His deeply layered performances in films such as Shool, Raajneeti, Pinjar, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Wazir, Naam Shabana, and Sonchiriya earned widespread critical acclaim.
The Family Man introduced him to a new generation of OTT audiences, cementing his reputation as one of India's most respected actors. The acclaimed actor recently shared insights about the upcoming season. In this conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, Bajpayee talks about Season 3 and the evolution of his character, Srikant Tiwari.
ETV Bharat: People say it is always difficult to convince you to accept a new script. Do you always ask, "What's new this time?" Did you set any conditions for changes in Srikant's character for Season 3?
Manoj: Not at all. We discuss things with the directors only when necessary. Sometimes during the shoot, a new scene or dialogue is suggested, and we talk it through. Since they've written the script and we're bringing it to life, they value the ideas that come from us as actors. I'm always after Raj and DK, asking them constantly for the script. I'm a very nervous actor, and they understand that. Questions arise while reading the script, and I need to sit with the directors, but they're extremely busy. So, this back-and-forth continues until shooting ends. Yes, I'm nervous, and since I'm the only one nervous, I make others a bit nervous too (laughs).
ETV Bharat: There was a four-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3. How long did it take for you to get back into the "Tiwari zone"?
Manoj: Once the script reading and preparation start, and the shoot date is set, any responsible actor wants to come fully prepared. If I go to the set and ask, "What's this season about?", the directors would faint. So we prepare well in advance. They explain things, we discuss, and then the shoot begins. Preparation is on us. I walked onto the set of The Family Man as Srikant Tiwari.
The first day of shooting this season was even more stressful. I kept wondering: What will the first scene be like? How do I see it? How do they see it? Should I say a line sitting instead of standing? Should I stand somewhere else? This constant exchange continues. For the first 10–12 days, the only worry is - am I doing it right?
ETV Bharat: After two seasons, the character is already established. What were the new challenges for Srikant this time?
Manoj: The challenges were very big and very serious this time. I can't reveal much, but I can say this that Srikant Tiwari doesn't seem to be winning any battle this time. Throughout the series, the question is how much can he save himself? His journey from "Family Man" to "Most Wanted Man" is about survival, proving his innocence, and dealing with rivals like Jaideep and Nimrat, who are always ten steps ahead. With so much at stake for him and his family, survival itself becomes difficult. The audience will enjoy this season even more. Watching how this hero, whom you've seen in many shades, maintains his identity and integrity will be very exciting.
ETV Bharat: What new aspects have you developed in Srikant this season?
Manoj: Srikant is essentially the same, but time has changed many things around him. His children are grown up now, so his relationship with them has entered a new phase. His relationship with his wife has also evolved due to certain developments, and he constantly tries to keep that bond intact.
One thing that never changes is the equation between JK (played by Sharib Hashmi) and Srikant. That bond remains strong. I meet Jaideep more, Nimrat a little less. Years ago, we planned to work together in a film but it didn't happen. Still, we've always appreciated each other's work, so collaborating now feels great. The rest of the routine is the same waking up at five, reaching the set at seven, telling DK, "Let's wrap this today." And he immediately says, "One more shot - it's a short scene, let's finish it." The running around and hard work never stop.
ETV Bharat: You've done so much, and you've proved yourself. What does a new season mean to you now? What keeps you inspired?
Manoj: That's a very good question. Three things inspire me:
- My deep passion for acting. Acting is not just a profession, it is my breath, my life. I've sacrificed a lot for it, which is why I live it wholeheartedly.
- The brilliant work of the younger generation: actors like Jaideep and Nimrat. Their sincerity and energy inspire me every day.
- Directors like Raj and DK. Their vision, worldview, and principles align so well with mine. Working with them is absolutely stress-free, we think in the same rhythm. Going to the set is always a delight.
I love acting so much that even if someone offered me lots of money to stay home, I wouldn't. My real life is putting on a costume, speaking lines, facing the camera, and living that world.
ETV Bharat: Who is the "boss" in your personal life?
Manoj: The real boss is my daughter. She is growing up and has started telling me how to behave. She teaches me fashion, improves my English, and in return, I try to improve her Hindi.
