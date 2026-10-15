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Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat Now Titled Gajab Raat; Trailer And Release Date Out

Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat Now Titled Gajab Raat; Trailer And Release Date Out ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Netflix has released the trailer of Gajab Raat, the upcoming thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film was earlier announced as Ghooskhor Pandat but was renamed following a controversy over its title. The streaming platform has also confirmed that the film will premiere on October 23.

The trailer introduces Manoj as a police officer who faces a difficult choice between doing the right thing and using a case for his personal benefit. The story takes place over a single night and follows the officer as he investigates a serious case involving a young girl.

The girl is thrown out of a car and is later admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. As the investigation moves forward, the police officer finds himself in a difficult position. He must decide whether to follow his duty or manipulate the case for his own gain. His choice could change the investigation and what happens next. The trailer also offers glimpses of characters played by Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Oberoi. With its focus on a police investigation and the choices made by its central character, the film promises a tense story in which every decision has consequences. Why Was Ghooskhor Pandat Renamed Gajab Raat? The film faced criticism shortly after Netflix announced its 2026 slate in February. Many people objected to the original title, arguing that it linked the Brahmin community with corruption and could hurt religious sentiments. The word ‘Ghooskhor’ refers to someone who takes bribes, while ‘Pandat’ is a colloquial spelling of ‘Pandit’, a term associated with Brahmins and religious scholars. Critics argued that the combination was offensive and encouraged caste-based stereotypes.