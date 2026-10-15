Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat Now Titled Gajab Raat; Trailer And Release Date Out
Netflix has released the trailer of Neeraj Pandey's Gajab Raat, formerly titled Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee as a cop facing a moral dilemma.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix has released the trailer of Gajab Raat, the upcoming thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film was earlier announced as Ghooskhor Pandat but was renamed following a controversy over its title. The streaming platform has also confirmed that the film will premiere on October 23.
The trailer introduces Manoj as a police officer who faces a difficult choice between doing the right thing and using a case for his personal benefit. The story takes place over a single night and follows the officer as he investigates a serious case involving a young girl.
The girl is thrown out of a car and is later admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. As the investigation moves forward, the police officer finds himself in a difficult position. He must decide whether to follow his duty or manipulate the case for his own gain. His choice could change the investigation and what happens next.
The trailer also offers glimpses of characters played by Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Oberoi. With its focus on a police investigation and the choices made by its central character, the film promises a tense story in which every decision has consequences.
Why Was Ghooskhor Pandat Renamed Gajab Raat?
The film faced criticism shortly after Netflix announced its 2026 slate in February. Many people objected to the original title, arguing that it linked the Brahmin community with corruption and could hurt religious sentiments.
The word ‘Ghooskhor’ refers to someone who takes bribes, while ‘Pandat’ is a colloquial spelling of ‘Pandit’, a term associated with Brahmins and religious scholars. Critics argued that the combination was offensive and encouraged caste-based stereotypes.
Following the backlash, the makers withdrew the promotional material and agreed to change the title. Director Neeraj Pandey later stated that the name had hurt some viewers. He clarified that the film was a fictional police drama and that the character’s name was not intended to represent any particular caste, religion or community.
The issue also led to legal action. The Uttar Pradesh government ordered an FIR against the makers, and a case was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station over allegations that the title hurt caste and religious sentiments. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also raised objections, while petitions were filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the film’s release.
On February 10, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the producer had decided to change the title. The court later disposed of the petition after the petitioner said the concern had been addressed.
The matter also reached the Supreme Court. On February 12, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the makers to confirm that the original title had been withdrawn. On February 19, the court disposed of the petition after Neeraj Pandey submitted an affidavit confirming the decision and promising that the new title would not resemble or remind viewers of the earlier one.
About Gajab Raat
Neeraj Pandey directed Gajab Raat, reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee nearly ten years after their previous collaboration. The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Set against the events of a single night, the thriller explores how difficult choices can affect people and test their loyalties. The film will be available to stream on Netflix from October 23.