Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4 After Fans Question Cliffhanger Ending

Within hours of the release of the show, many viewers who binged-watched the series took to social media to express their feedback on the new season. While many praised the plot, performances, and storytelling, a large section of the audience expressed surprise at the sudden, unresolved ending.

Hyderabad: Following a three-year hiatus, The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025. Yet, within a few hours of release, the anticipation turned to shock, and ultimately curiosity, when the season ended with a cliffhanger.

One fan in particular took to X and wrote, "Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk. At least tell us, is the season over, or will you guys be releasing the remaining episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW."

Reacting to the viewer's concern, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha (All answers will be delivered in the 4th season! Meet you soon)!"

In Season 3, Srikant Tiwari embarks on what can only be described as the most dangerous mission yet, as he faces new adversaries portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). With threats from international and domestic fronts, Srikant must plot a course through danger while defending his family and country. Returning cast from previous seasons include Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

The ensemble cast for Season 3 included Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava. The show was directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth stepping in as additional directors.