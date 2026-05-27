ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh - Don 3 Controversy And FWICE Ban: 'Hope Matter Is Sorted Soon'

Manoj addressed the matter during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Governor on Tuesday. While speaking to the media, the actor made it clear that most people in the industry are only learning about the issue through social media and do not know the complete details behind the dispute. "I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have the detailed information about it," Manoj said during the interaction.

Hyderabad: Actor Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The issue recently became one of the biggest talking points in the film industry after FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following his reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

The actor further added, "But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon." His calm and balanced response has caught attention online, especially as debates around Ranveer's reported fallout with Excel Entertainment continue to grow. According to reports, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE after Ranveer allegedly walked out of Don 3 just days before shooting was set to begin. Reports also claimed that the exit caused losses worth nearly Rs 45 crore.

FWICE President Ashoke Pandit later explained that the body had sent multiple notices to Ranveer seeking communication regarding the issue. However, they reportedly received no response initially. Ranveer later replied through email, stating that the matter was contractual and outside FWICE's jurisdiction. The controversy has divided opinions within the industry. Earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also questioned the logic behind banning a leading actor, saying such actions eventually impact hundreds of workers employed on film sets.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee unveiled the trailer of Governor, a political-economic drama inspired by India's financial crisis of the 1990s. The trailer presents a tense and gripping look at a time when the country was reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy. Manoj plays the role of an RBI Governor in the film, which is believed to be inspired by former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan, though the makers have not officially confirmed it.

The trailer highlights India's economic struggles, public anger, and the major reforms that later transformed the country's future. Packed with intense moments and strong performances, Governor promises to showcase a lesser-explored chapter of Indian history. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film also features music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Governor is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.