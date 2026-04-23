ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: From Rejections To National Awards, Films That Won Him The Honours And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: Few actors in Indian cinema have crafted a journey as remarkable as Manoj Bajpayee. Born on April 23, 1969, in a small village in Bihar, Bajpayee went on to become one of the most respected performers in Hindi cinema, with over 70 films to his credit. A four-time National Film Award winner, his story is often seen as a perfect example of persistence meeting talent. What makes it even more compelling is the contrast, he was rejected four times by the prestigious National School of Drama, yet today stands tall as one of the finest actors of his generation.

Bajpayee moved to Delhi at the age of 17 with dreams of becoming an actor. His repeated rejections from NSD were crushing, but he continued to pursue theatre. It was during this phase that he trained under acting coach Barry John, who recognised his potential and even offered him a teaching role later. From small roles in films like Drohkaal and Bandit Queen (1994), Bajpayee slowly worked his way up until a breakthrough changed everything.

On his birthday, here's a look at the four films that earned him National Awards, and where you can stream them today.

Satya (1998) – SonyLIV / Amazon Prime Video / YouTube

Satya marked a turning point not just in Bajpayee' s career, but also in Hindi cinema. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film explored the gritty underbelly of Mumbai's underworld. Bajpayee played Bhiku Mhatre, a volatile yet charismatic gangster who befriends the titular character. The film follows an innocent man who gets pulled into the world of crime and violence.

Manoj Bajpayee's National Award-Winning Performance (Photo: Film Poster)

While the story revolves around Satya, it was Bajpayee's Bhiku Mhatre who became iconic. His famous line, "Mumbai ka king kaun? Bhiku Mhatre," is still etched in pop culture. The performance won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 46th National Film Awards. Satya was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, and is now regarded as a cult classic that redefined gangster films in India.

Pinjar (2003) – Amazon Prime Video / YouTube