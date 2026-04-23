Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: From Rejections To National Awards, Films That Won Him The Honours And Where To Watch
From Satya to Gulmohar, this birthday special revisits the four films that earned Manoj Bajpayee National Awards and where you can stream them today.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Few actors in Indian cinema have crafted a journey as remarkable as Manoj Bajpayee. Born on April 23, 1969, in a small village in Bihar, Bajpayee went on to become one of the most respected performers in Hindi cinema, with over 70 films to his credit. A four-time National Film Award winner, his story is often seen as a perfect example of persistence meeting talent. What makes it even more compelling is the contrast, he was rejected four times by the prestigious National School of Drama, yet today stands tall as one of the finest actors of his generation.
Bajpayee moved to Delhi at the age of 17 with dreams of becoming an actor. His repeated rejections from NSD were crushing, but he continued to pursue theatre. It was during this phase that he trained under acting coach Barry John, who recognised his potential and even offered him a teaching role later. From small roles in films like Drohkaal and Bandit Queen (1994), Bajpayee slowly worked his way up until a breakthrough changed everything.
On his birthday, here's a look at the four films that earned him National Awards, and where you can stream them today.
Satya (1998) – SonyLIV / Amazon Prime Video / YouTube
Satya marked a turning point not just in Bajpayee' s career, but also in Hindi cinema. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film explored the gritty underbelly of Mumbai's underworld. Bajpayee played Bhiku Mhatre, a volatile yet charismatic gangster who befriends the titular character. The film follows an innocent man who gets pulled into the world of crime and violence.
While the story revolves around Satya, it was Bajpayee's Bhiku Mhatre who became iconic. His famous line, "Mumbai ka king kaun? Bhiku Mhatre," is still etched in pop culture. The performance won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 46th National Film Awards. Satya was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, and is now regarded as a cult classic that redefined gangster films in India.
Pinjar (2003) – Amazon Prime Video / YouTube
In Pinjar, Bajpayee took on a completely different role in a deeply emotional and historical narrative. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set during the Partition of India and revolves around the abduction of a Hindu woman by a Muslim man. Bajpayee played Rashid, a complex character caught between guilt, love, and societal pressures.
The film delicately explores themes of identity, displacement, and humanity during one of the most turbulent times in Indian history. Pinjar received critical acclaim and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while Bajpayee was honoured with the Special Jury Award for his performance. His portrayal added depth and sensitivity to a character that could have easily been one-dimensional.
Bhonsle (2018) – SonyLIV
Bhonsle is perhaps one of Bajpayee's most understated yet powerful performances. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film tells the story of a retired Mumbai policeman suffering from a terminal illness. Living a quiet life in a locality filled with migrant tensions, Bhonsle initially chooses to stay detached. But as politics and prejudice begin to affect those around him, he is forced to take a stand.
Bajpayee's performance is internal, restrained, and deeply moving. The role earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor at the 67th National Film Awards. Critics widely praised his ability to convey emotion with minimal dialogue, calling it one of the finest performances of his career.
Gulmohar (2023) – JioHotstar
Gulmohar, directed by Rahul V. Chittella, showcases Bajpayee in a family drama setting. The film follows the Batra family over four days as they prepare to leave their ancestral home of over three decades. Bajpayee plays a key member of the family navigating emotional transitions, relationships, and memories tied to the house. The film stands out for its warm storytelling and ensemble cast, including Sharmila Tagore and Simran.
At the 70th National Film Awards, Gulmohar won Best Feature Film in Hindi, while Bajpayee received a Special Mention. The film further proved his ability to adapt across genres and deliver nuanced performances.
From playing a gangster who redefined realism in Satya to portraying quiet resilience in Bhonsle, Manoj Bajpayee's filmography is a masterclass in acting. His journey from being rejected four times by NSD to winning four National Awards remains one of the most inspiring stories in Indian cinema.