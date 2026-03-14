Mann Pishach: How A 'Broke Filmmaker' Made 80-Minute Film With Just Rs 33K And Two Actors
The trailer of Mann Pishach, a 'zero-budget' AI-assisted film by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve, is out. The experimental horror releases on YouTube.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 14, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST|
Updated : March 14, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, best known for directing the 2018 horror film Tumbbad, has announced his next project titled Mann Pishach. The filmmaker unveiled the trailer of the experimental psychological folk-horror film on Saturday, March 14.
Unlike traditional productions, the upcoming film has been created using artificial intelligence, Photoshop and basic digital tools. The project is essentially a one-man experiment made on what Barve describes as a "zero-budget." The 80-minute film will release directly on YouTube on March 18.
Mann Pishach revolves around a lonely junior officer from the Department of Archaeology named Sadashiv Rao. He is posted to a remote village called Hadamgaon to investigate a strange stone dome that appeared as a result of a hill collapse during the monsoon season.
While staying at the home of a young widow named Savitri, Rao discovers several strange occurrences in the village. There are peculiar rules in the village, such as closing the doors before darkness falls, silence in the streets at night, and a lack of willingness to reveal the mysteries surrounding the strange stone dome.
As Rao continues his investigation, he slowly uncovers a disturbing truth hidden beneath the hill and within the villagers themselves. Some of the themes in the story are related to suppressing feelings, the cruelty of humans, and the darkness that results from ignoring the hidden shadows in the human mind.
The experimental film has only two actors, Yaaneea Bhardwaj and Deepak Damle. According to the filmmaker, the entire project was created on a home computer using a 60-page script, hand-drawn storyboards, iPhone recordings, Photoshop, generative AI tools and After Effects.
Sharing posters of the film on Instagram, Barve wrote, "MANN-PISHACH, A zero-budget film experiment by Rahi Anil Barve. An 80-minute film built on a home PC using two actors — Yaaneea Bhardwaj and Deepak Damle — along with iPhone performances, a 60-page screenplay, hand-drawn storyboards, Photoshop, generative AI tools and After Effects."
He further added, "Total cost: ₹33,000. The real question behind this experiment was simple: Can a broke filmmaker build a full film alone? All it really needs is imagination, basic tools, patience and stubborn passion. If even one struggling artist creates something from nothing after watching this, the experiment has already succeeded."
Barve also shared that the project took nearly four months to complete. While AI tools helped in the process, he stressed that technology alone cannot make a film. According to him, AI is only a tool and becomes meaningful only when supported by proper writing, planning and human performance.
The screenplay for the film has been written by Zaai Gulmohar. It was designed keeping the limitations of AI in mind. Instead of heavy dialogues, the film focuses more on visuals, silence and voice narration.
Barve also revealed that once the script was ready, every shot was first roughly sketched on paper. This helped maintain visual continuity and manage the limitations of AI while saving time and money. Mann Pishach will premiere on YouTube on March 18.
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