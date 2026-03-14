ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mann Pishach: How A 'Broke Filmmaker' Made 80-Minute Film With Just Rs 33K And Two Actors

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, best known for directing the 2018 horror film Tumbbad, has announced his next project titled Mann Pishach. The filmmaker unveiled the trailer of the experimental psychological folk-horror film on Saturday, March 14.

Unlike traditional productions, the upcoming film has been created using artificial intelligence, Photoshop and basic digital tools. The project is essentially a one-man experiment made on what Barve describes as a "zero-budget." The 80-minute film will release directly on YouTube on March 18.

Mann Pishach revolves around a lonely junior officer from the Department of Archaeology named Sadashiv Rao. He is posted to a remote village called Hadamgaon to investigate a strange stone dome that appeared as a result of a hill collapse during the monsoon season.

While staying at the home of a young widow named Savitri, Rao discovers several strange occurrences in the village. There are peculiar rules in the village, such as closing the doors before darkness falls, silence in the streets at night, and a lack of willingness to reveal the mysteries surrounding the strange stone dome.

As Rao continues his investigation, he slowly uncovers a disturbing truth hidden beneath the hill and within the villagers themselves. Some of the themes in the story are related to suppressing feelings, the cruelty of humans, and the darkness that results from ignoring the hidden shadows in the human mind.