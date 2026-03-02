ETV Bharat / entertainment

‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram Booked For Sexual Harassment

Ernakulam: Malayalam filmmaker and director of the blockbuster film Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram, has been booked for alleged sexual harassment by Ernakulam Town South police in Kerala. Officials stated that a case was registered against him based on a complaint by a female actor.

Chidambram has been charged under Section 74 (outrage of the modesty of a woman) and Section 75 (sexual harassment offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the complainant alleged that the director trespassed into her flat in Kochi in 2022 and misbehaved with her with sexual intent.

Citing the complaint, police said that the accused filmmaker had also tried to record the victim’s video visuals during the intrusion. “Following the complaint, we promptly initiated legal proceedings and registered a formal case against him,” said the Ernakulam South Station House Officer (SHO).

However, police are maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the survivor's current location and identity. It remains undisclosed whether the grievance was submitted in person or via email. Authorities have launched a preliminary investigation, which will also determine whether the accused and the complainant were previously acquainted.