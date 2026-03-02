ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandana Karimi Reacts To Protests In India Supporting Iranian Regime: 'My Heart Is Broken Right Now'

Hyderabad: Actor Mandana Karimi has expressed extreme gloom over the protests held in India in favour of the Iranian regime. She said that the situation has left her "heartbroken."

In a conversation with a newswire after the latest US-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mandana Karimi shared her views on the prolonged fight of the people in Iran, as she herself was born in Iran and is now based in India.

She stated people in her home country have been protesting the regime for years. She spoke about the losses faced by ordinary people.

She said, "For years, people inside Iran have protested with our bare hands. We have lost people. We have lost mothers, kids, universities - the list just goes on and on. No one celebrates deaths lightly. But this regime, what they have done to us... and I'm sure you've seen the videos from the past couple of months - January 8 and January 9 - when the mass murder of 1,000 people happened. Iranians started dancing and celebrating the deaths of their own people. What happened is that my own family, my own friends, when they call me, they say, 'Can you believe how many are dead?'"