Mandana Karimi Reacts To Protests In India Supporting Iranian Regime: 'My Heart Is Broken Right Now'

Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mandana Karimi has expressed extreme gloom over the protests held in India in favour of the Iranian regime. She said that the situation has left her "heartbroken."
In a conversation with a newswire after the latest US-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mandana Karimi shared her views on the prolonged fight of the people in Iran, as she herself was born in Iran and is now based in India.
She stated people in her home country have been protesting the regime for years. She spoke about the losses faced by ordinary people.
She said, "For years, people inside Iran have protested with our bare hands. We have lost people. We have lost mothers, kids, universities - the list just goes on and on. No one celebrates deaths lightly. But this regime, what they have done to us... and I'm sure you've seen the videos from the past couple of months - January 8 and January 9 - when the mass murder of 1,000 people happened. Iranians started dancing and celebrating the deaths of their own people. What happened is that my own family, my own friends, when they call me, they say, 'Can you believe how many are dead?'"
Mandana added that many in the Iranian community may now react strongly. "We're going to be celebrating because it's been so many years that we've been asking the world, please help us. This regime is a cancerous cell in the Middle East. And then you can see, because when you see their attacks, it's happening within the Middle East. It's not planned or organised, they're hitting restaurants or places like that. And that's how we feel. We have been fighting for over 48 years," she said. Iran has followed the Islamic Republic regime since 1979.
The actor said she was particularly upset about protests in India that supported the Iranian regime. "Abhi mera dil bahut toot gaya hai, because jo protest ho raha hai India mein woh regime ke support mein hai. Main do hafte pehle candlelight (protest) karne gayi thi for my people (My heart is broken right now because the protests taking place in India are in support of the regime. I went to a candlelight protest two weeks ago for my people), and I did not get permission," she said.
On the work front, Mandana has appeared in films like Roy, Bhaag Johnny and Main Aur Charles. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 9 and Lock Upp.
