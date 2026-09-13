ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mandaadi Vs Sardar 2 Box Office Day 4: Soori's Action Drama Leaves Karthi's Spy Thriller Behind In Opening Weekend

According to the latest figures by Sacnilk, Mandaadi collected Rs 8.61 crore on day 4, its first Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 30.16 crore. The film is currently running across 3,184 shows, with the final collection for the day still awaited. On the other hand, Sardar 2 earned Rs 1.62 crore on its fourth day. The Karthi starrer has so far collected Rs 10.77 crore net in India. It is currently running across 2,363 shows.

Hyderabad: The box office battle between Soori's Mandaadi and Karthi's Sardar 2 has become increasingly one-sided in just four days. While both action films arrived in theatres on September 10, Mandaadi has managed to race ahead, crossing the Rs 30 crore mark at the Indian box office. Sardar 2, meanwhile, is yet to cross Rs 11 crore.

Mandaadi began its box office journey with Rs 4.85 crore on its opening day, which was a Thursday. The film showed growth on Friday and earned Rs 6.70 crore. It then recorded a strong jump on its first Saturday, collecting Rs 10 crore. Its Sunday collection currently stands at Rs 8.61 crore, taking its four-day total past Rs 30 crore.

The language-wise figures also show that Mandaadi is performing better in its home market. Of its day 4 collection, Rs 7.36 crore has come from the Tamil version, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.25 crore. Overall, the film has earned Rs 25.21 crore from Tamil and Rs 4.95 crore from Telugu so far.

Sardar 2, however, has witnessed a different trend after its opening day. The film started with Rs 4.50 crore but dropped to Rs 2.45 crore on day 2. Its Saturday collection slipped further to Rs 2.20 crore, while Sunday has brought in Rs 1.62 crore so far. On day 4, Sardar 2 earned Rs 1.26 crore from its Tamil version and Rs 0.36 crore from Telugu. Its total Tamil collection currently stands at Rs 7.11 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 3.66 crore.

The contrasting box office trends have given Mandaadi a clear advantage in the clash. The Soori-led action drama revolves around a fierce rivalry between Kaali's and Saattaappuli's teams as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. Meanwhile, Sardar 2 follows master spy Sardar, who is forced to step out of the shadows when a new global threat emerges. He faces dangerous enemies on a mission where one wrong move could prove fatal. The film is a sequel to Sardar, which followed Vijay Prakash, an officer trying to build his own identity while dealing with the negative image surrounding his father, Chandra Bose.