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Man Held For Morphed Social Media Photos Of Sonakshi Sinha Released Over Procedural Lapse

Sonakshi Sinha with father Shatrughan Sinha. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: A man arrested for allegedly circulating morphed photographs of actor Sonakshi Sinha on social media was released after a Mumbai court declared his arrest illegal over a procedural lapse, an official said on Sunday.

A case was registered at Bandra police station on Friday on the complaint of the actor that a Delhi-based man had shared her morphed photographs on social media, he said.

The man was held in Delhi's Shahdara area on Saturday and was brought to the metropolis, where he was presented in a magistrate's court in Bandra. While the police sought three-day custody, the court noted that the accused had not been produced before the competent magistrate's court in Delhi.