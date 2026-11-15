Man Held For Morphed Social Media Photos Of Sonakshi Sinha Released Over Procedural Lapse
The man was held in Delhi's Shahdara area and was brought to the metropolis, where he was presented in a magistrate's court in Bandra.
By PTI
Published : November 15, 2026 at 11:27 PM IST|
Updated : November 15, 2026 at 11:36 PM IST
Mumbai: A man arrested for allegedly circulating morphed photographs of actor Sonakshi Sinha on social media was released after a Mumbai court declared his arrest illegal over a procedural lapse, an official said on Sunday.
A case was registered at Bandra police station on Friday on the complaint of the actor that a Delhi-based man had shared her morphed photographs on social media, he said.
The man was held in Delhi's Shahdara area on Saturday and was brought to the metropolis, where he was presented in a magistrate's court in Bandra.
While the police sought three-day custody, the court noted that the accused had not been produced before the competent magistrate's court in Delhi.
The Bandra court magistrate observed that the police appeared to have brought the accused directly from Delhi without following the mandatory legal procedure.
Police also failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for not producing him before the magistrate in Delhi, it said.
In view of the procedural lapse, the Bandra court declared the man's arrest illegal and ordered his release, the official said.
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