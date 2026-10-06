ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mammootty Vs Dulquer Salmaan: Father-Son To Face Off At The Box Office On November 20 With OM And AOT

Mammootty Vs Dulquer Salmaan: Father-Son To Face Off At The Box Office On November 20 With OM And AOT ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The November 20 box-office clash between Mammootty-starrer OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram and Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) is getting more interesting with each passing day. Both films are scheduled to release on the same date, setting up a special father-son clash for fans.

Dhanush, who is also one of the producers of OM, had earlier explained the reason behind postponing the film. The makers did not want to release it close to Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is scheduled to arrive during the Pooja holiday weekend on October 15. Dhanush had said that the decision was taken out of respect for Rajinikanth and Jailer 2. The film is also staying away from the Diwali release window on November 6.

OM, starring Dhanush and Mammootty, locked November 20 as its new release date after being postponed from October 16. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and is being presented as a big-budget action entertainer. Apart from Dhanush and Mammootty, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in important roles.

Meanwhile, Aakasamlo Oka Tara marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return as a solo lead in a Telugu film. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the romantic drama also stars newcomer Satvika Veeravalli. The film revolves around love, heartbreak, hope and healing. It is primarily a Telugu-language film and will also be released in dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Dulquer already has a strong fan base in the Telugu states. Films such as Sita Ramam, Lucky Baskhar, Kalki 2898 AD and Kaantha have helped him build a strong connection with Telugu audiences, especially in romantic and drama-based roles. Aakasamlo Oka Tara is also backed by several major names in distribution, while Netflix has acquired its post-theatrical digital rights.

The clash becomes even more interesting because of the Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan connection. Mammootty is one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema, while Dulquer has created his own space across several Indian film industries. Their films releasing on the same day gives fans a rare chance to see the father and son compete at the box office.

From a market point of view, OM is expected to have a strong presence in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while Aakasamlo Oka Tara has an advantage in the Telugu market. Both films are also targeting a wide release across multiple languages, which means the two movies could compete for screens in several territories.

The November 20 clash could also face competition from the Diwali releases Ramayana and Suriya’s Scene, which are expected to retain a significant number of screens.