ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mammootty@75: The Mega Star Who Still Refuses To Slow Down

Thiruvananthapuram: Seventy-five is usually an age for celebrations, retrospectives and looking back at a life filled with achievements.

For Mammootty, however, it is just another day at office.

As Malayalam cinema's Mega Star celebrates his 75th birthday on Monday (September 7), he is reportedly on the sets of his upcoming film 'Mela', directed by Nitish Sahadev, in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.

More than five decades after making his screen debut, Mammootty continues to work with the same hunger that defined his journey from a young actor with a small role in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', a black-and-white movie, in 1971 to one of the most celebrated and versatile actors in Indian cinema.

For generations of Malayalis, he is not merely Mammootty.

He is Mammukka.

And as the superstar turns 75, actors, directors and technicians who have shared sets with him remember not only the extraordinary performer seen on screen, but also the man behind the larger-than-life image — a colleague who stood by fellow artistes, encouraged newcomers, supported unconventional cinema and retained his trademark sense of humour.

More Than 50 Years, More Than 400 Films

Born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, Mammootty's journey in cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary.

From his modest beginnings in the early 1970s, he went on to become one of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars, appearing in more than 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Few actors in Indian cinema have managed to combine superstardom with such a remarkable range of performances.

Mammootty could play the fearless journalist of 'New Delhi', the tragic Balan Mash (Balan Master) in 'Thaniyavarthanam', the legendary Chandu in 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', the sharp investigator Sethurama Iyer in 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu', and then move effortlessly into the haunting worlds of 'Vidheyan', 'Mathilukal', 'Paleri Manikyam' and 'Kutty Srank'.

His career has been marked by an unusual ability to balance mass appeal with serious cinema.

He has worked with some of the greatest filmmakers in Malayalam cinema, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George, I V Sasi and Sibi Malayil, creating films and performances that continue to be discussed decades after their release.

Awards, Honours And A Relentless Passion for Cinema

The numbers and honours underline Mammootty's stature.

He has won three National Film Awards and seven Kerala State Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri. In 2026, he was also conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. One national award was for the 1998 biopic 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar', directed by Jabbar Patel and starring Mammootty in the lead, which chronicles the life and monumental social justice contributions of the chief architect of the Constitution.

But for those who have worked closely with him, Mammootty's legacy cannot be measured merely through awards, records or box-office numbers.

It is reflected in the stories that have emerged from film sets over the years. Stories of an actor who could switch off personal worries the moment the camera started rolling.

Stories of a superstar who could ease the nervousness of a young technician with a joke. And stories of an established actor who opened doors for newcomers at a time when getting an opportunity in cinema was often the biggest challenge.

The Grandfather Who Didn't Want to Feel Old

Director Kamal recalls one such deeply personal moment from the sets of 'Rappakal' in 2004.

At the time, Mammootty's daughter Surumi was in the United States and expecting her first child.

According to Kamal, Mammootty was under considerable emotional strain but chose to continue shooting because he did not want the production schedule to suffer. "He was constantly on the phone, checking for updates from America. He was under tremendous stress. But the moment he came in front of the camera, everything disappeared," Kamal recalls.

Then came the news that Surumi had delivered a baby.

Mammootty's face immediately lit up, and a small celebration was organised on the sets.

But Mammootty had another concern — one that reflected his famous sense of humour.

He told Kamal that he had now become a grandfather and jokingly worried that if news of the celebration spread, people would start thinking he had become old.

"He laughed and said the locals would think he was an old man. He joked that he was still young," Kamal remembers.

Twenty-two years later, as Mammootty turns 75, that joke seems to have aged remarkably well.

'I Acted So Well That Even You Started Crying'

Veteran cinematographer Saloo George remembers another unforgettable moment from the sets of 'Thaniyavarthanam'.

The film featured one of Mammootty's most emotionally powerful performances as Balan Mash, a man trapped by the weight of superstition and mental illness within his family.

During the filming of the unforgettable scene in which Balan Mash is served poisoned rice by his mother, played by Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Saloo George was operating the camera.