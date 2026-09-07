Mammootty@75: The Mega Star Who Still Refuses To Slow Down
From legendary performances, National Awards to nurturing newcomers and cracking jokes on sets, Malayalam cinema's beloved Mammukka remains as passionate as ever, finds Akhil Vinayak.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Seventy-five is usually an age for celebrations, retrospectives and looking back at a life filled with achievements.
For Mammootty, however, it is just another day at office.
As Malayalam cinema's Mega Star celebrates his 75th birthday on Monday (September 7), he is reportedly on the sets of his upcoming film 'Mela', directed by Nitish Sahadev, in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.
More than five decades after making his screen debut, Mammootty continues to work with the same hunger that defined his journey from a young actor with a small role in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', a black-and-white movie, in 1971 to one of the most celebrated and versatile actors in Indian cinema.
For generations of Malayalis, he is not merely Mammootty.
He is Mammukka.
And as the superstar turns 75, actors, directors and technicians who have shared sets with him remember not only the extraordinary performer seen on screen, but also the man behind the larger-than-life image — a colleague who stood by fellow artistes, encouraged newcomers, supported unconventional cinema and retained his trademark sense of humour.
More Than 50 Years, More Than 400 Films
Born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, Mammootty's journey in cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary.
From his modest beginnings in the early 1970s, he went on to become one of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars, appearing in more than 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.
Few actors in Indian cinema have managed to combine superstardom with such a remarkable range of performances.
Mammootty could play the fearless journalist of 'New Delhi', the tragic Balan Mash (Balan Master) in 'Thaniyavarthanam', the legendary Chandu in 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', the sharp investigator Sethurama Iyer in 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu', and then move effortlessly into the haunting worlds of 'Vidheyan', 'Mathilukal', 'Paleri Manikyam' and 'Kutty Srank'.
His career has been marked by an unusual ability to balance mass appeal with serious cinema.
He has worked with some of the greatest filmmakers in Malayalam cinema, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George, I V Sasi and Sibi Malayil, creating films and performances that continue to be discussed decades after their release.
Awards, Honours And A Relentless Passion for Cinema
The numbers and honours underline Mammootty's stature.
He has won three National Film Awards and seven Kerala State Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri. In 2026, he was also conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. One national award was for the 1998 biopic 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar', directed by Jabbar Patel and starring Mammootty in the lead, which chronicles the life and monumental social justice contributions of the chief architect of the Constitution.
But for those who have worked closely with him, Mammootty's legacy cannot be measured merely through awards, records or box-office numbers.
It is reflected in the stories that have emerged from film sets over the years. Stories of an actor who could switch off personal worries the moment the camera started rolling.
Stories of a superstar who could ease the nervousness of a young technician with a joke. And stories of an established actor who opened doors for newcomers at a time when getting an opportunity in cinema was often the biggest challenge.
The Grandfather Who Didn't Want to Feel Old
Director Kamal recalls one such deeply personal moment from the sets of 'Rappakal' in 2004.
At the time, Mammootty's daughter Surumi was in the United States and expecting her first child.
According to Kamal, Mammootty was under considerable emotional strain but chose to continue shooting because he did not want the production schedule to suffer. "He was constantly on the phone, checking for updates from America. He was under tremendous stress. But the moment he came in front of the camera, everything disappeared," Kamal recalls.
Then came the news that Surumi had delivered a baby.
Mammootty's face immediately lit up, and a small celebration was organised on the sets.
But Mammootty had another concern — one that reflected his famous sense of humour.
He told Kamal that he had now become a grandfather and jokingly worried that if news of the celebration spread, people would start thinking he had become old.
"He laughed and said the locals would think he was an old man. He joked that he was still young," Kamal remembers.
Twenty-two years later, as Mammootty turns 75, that joke seems to have aged remarkably well.
'I Acted So Well That Even You Started Crying'
Veteran cinematographer Saloo George remembers another unforgettable moment from the sets of 'Thaniyavarthanam'.
The film featured one of Mammootty's most emotionally powerful performances as Balan Mash, a man trapped by the weight of superstition and mental illness within his family.
During the filming of the unforgettable scene in which Balan Mash is served poisoned rice by his mother, played by Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Saloo George was operating the camera.
The scene was intense. As Mammootty and Kaviyoor Ponnamma delivered their emotionally demanding performances, George suddenly realised that he could no longer see properly through the viewfinder.
He had to call for a cut. That created another problem. Saloo George knew that he now had to ask two accomplished actors to repeat an emotionally exhausting scene.
When Mammootty asked what had happened, Saloo George nervously explained that he had been unable to see them through the camera.
The emotion of the scene had overwhelmed him, and tears filled his eyes while explaining why the shot would have to be repeated.
Mammootty could easily have reacted with frustration. Instead, he smiled.
"See, I acted so well that even you started crying," Mammootty reportedly joked.
The tension disappeared instantly.
For Saloo George, it remains a memorable example of Mammootty's ability to bring warmth and humour even into the most intense moments on a film set.
The Superstar Who Opened Doors for Newcomers
For many in Malayalam cinema, Mammootty's contribution extends far beyond his own performances.
Director G Marthandan describes him as one of the biggest supporters of newcomers in the industry.
"He is the leading actor who has given opportunities to the maximum number of newcomers. He has given Malayalam cinema around 60 directors," Marthandan says.
Throughout his career, Mammootty has worked with first-time directors and young technicians, often taking risks on stories and filmmakers who were yet to establish themselves. That willingness to work with new talent has helped shape several careers and brought fresh voices into Malayalam cinema.
How Mammootty Changed Biju Kuttan's Career
Actor Biju Kuttan has his own story of Mammootty's intervention at a crucial point in his career.
When Biju Kuttan was offered a role in 'Pothan Vava', he had already committed himself to a 45-day mimicry programme in the Gulf.
He was faced with a difficult choice. According to Biju Kuttan, Mammootty encouraged him to choose cinema and later personally helped him manage the dates and travel arrangements.
That intervention, he believes, changed the course of his career. Biju Kuttan has often said that he may not have entered Malayalam cinema without Mammootty's support.
A Straight Face, a Nervous Actor and a Perfect Joke
Actor Riyas Narmakala remembers the nervous excitement of working with Mammootty for the first time in 'Rorschach', a psychological thriller.
Sharing the screen with Mammootty had been a dream for him.
Their first scene together was set around a funeral. After the shoot, Mammootty looked at Riyas with a serious expression.
Immediately, the younger actor became tense. Had he made a mistake? Was Mammootty unhappy with his performance?
Then Mammootty gestured towards him and, maintaining the same serious expression, asked whether his lifelong dream of acting alongside him had finally come true.
The question instantly changed the mood.
What Riyas had feared- criticism- turned out to be one of Mammootty's playful moments.
For him, it became a memory to cherish.
The Actor Who Said Yes to 'Kaathal'
Mammootty's willingness to explore challenging subjects has remained one of the defining features of his career.
Director Jeo Baby recalls narrating the story of 'Kaathal – The Core', centred on a homosexual character, to Mammootty.
The director expected the conversation to be difficult. Instead, Mammootty began discussing the lives and experiences of people facing similar situations in society. There was no visible hesitation.
He later went on to play the lead role and also took the initiative to produce the film. 'Kaathal' was widely seen as another example of Mammootty's willingness, even at the peak of his stature, to take creative risks and move beyond the conventional boundaries of a superstar's image.
A Career Built on Constant Reinvention
Perhaps Mammootty's greatest achievement is his ability to reinvent himself.
Even after decades of superstardom, he has continued to experiment with characters, genres and filmmakers.
At an age when many actors would be content with carefully protecting an established image, Mammootty continues to surprise audiences.
He can still headline commercial entertainers.
But he can also disappear into complex, flawed and unconventional characters.
That versatility has kept him relevant across generations.
From audiences who watched him rise during the 1980s to younger viewers discovering him through recent films, Mammootty has managed to remain a constant presence in Malayalam cinema.
And the Camera Keeps Rolling
At 75, Mammootty's journey is far from reaching its final frame.
The superstar continues to have an exciting slate of films ahead, including 'Mattancherry Mafia', Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Padayaatra', and the Tamil action thriller 'Om', which reportedly features Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah and Sreeleela.
And on his birthday, Mammootty is doing what he has done for more than five decades. He is working. No slowing down. Mammukka, at 75, the legend is not looking back. The camera is still rolling.