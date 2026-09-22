ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mammootty Reacts To His 4th National Film Award For Bramayugam: 'I Am Very Fortunate'

Hyderabad: Mammootty has added another National Film Award to his list of achievements. The Malayalam superstar won Best Actor for his performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam. He shares the award with Kartik Aaryan, who was honoured for Chandu Champion.

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony took place in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards to the winners.

For Mammootty, this is his fourth Best Actor win at the National Film Awards. Looking back at his journey, the actor said receiving recognition at the national level can motivate performers to continue their work.

“It is an inspiration to every performer to get recognised by the nation. And rightly, I am very fortunate to get my fourth National Award,” Mammootty said.

The actor also remembered the many people who have been part of his career. He said his journey would not have been possible without the support of filmmakers, technicians, actors, producers and audiences.

“It has been a long journey, with a lot of people behind me - my directors, technicians, co-actors and producers, and the people who appreciated me,” he said.

Mammootty further said that he hopes to continue entertaining audiences and remains committed to his work. “I am happy that I could entertain them for such a long time. I can do it more and more times. I can assure you that I am going to work very hard,” the actor said.

Mammootty also spoke about how he approached his role in Bramayugam. Unlike actors who may spend a long time preparing for a character before filming, he said his process is more spontaneous.