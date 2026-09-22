Mammootty Reacts To His 4th National Film Award For Bramayugam: 'I Am Very Fortunate'
Mammootty reacts to his fourth National Film Award for Bramayugam, calling the honour an inspiration and crediting the people behind his long acting journey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mammootty has added another National Film Award to his list of achievements. The Malayalam superstar won Best Actor for his performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam. He shares the award with Kartik Aaryan, who was honoured for Chandu Champion.
The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony took place in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards to the winners.
For Mammootty, this is his fourth Best Actor win at the National Film Awards. Looking back at his journey, the actor said receiving recognition at the national level can motivate performers to continue their work.
“It is an inspiration to every performer to get recognised by the nation. And rightly, I am very fortunate to get my fourth National Award,” Mammootty said.
The actor also remembered the many people who have been part of his career. He said his journey would not have been possible without the support of filmmakers, technicians, actors, producers and audiences.
“It has been a long journey, with a lot of people behind me - my directors, technicians, co-actors and producers, and the people who appreciated me,” he said.
Mammootty further said that he hopes to continue entertaining audiences and remains committed to his work. “I am happy that I could entertain them for such a long time. I can do it more and more times. I can assure you that I am going to work very hard,” the actor said.
Mammootty also spoke about how he approached his role in Bramayugam. Unlike actors who may spend a long time preparing for a character before filming, he said his process is more spontaneous.
According to Mammootty, the script was the main reason he decided to take up the film. The character slowly took shape after he arrived on the sets.
“I chose the script rather than the role. I don’t have much preparation. When I am on the set on the first day, I get something. I don’t know what magic it is. I don’t do any magic myself, but something comes my way that I keep, luckily, and it happens,” he said.
He also revealed that Kodumon Potti’s final appearance was not the original look planned for the character. Mammootty worked with the make-up and costume teams to create the appearance seen in the film.
Bramayugam, which hit theatres in 2024, is set in 17th-century Kerala. The film also features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz. Its story combines horror, folklore and mythology, while also touching upon social and religious themes.
The film was shot completely in black and white. Cinematographer Shehnad Jalal also received the National Film Award for Best Cinematography.
Mammootty first won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1990 for Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha. He won the honour again in 1994 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan. His third win came for playing Dr BR Ambedkar in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
His latest National Award comes after he received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Bramayugam in 2025.