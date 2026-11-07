ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mammootty On His Tamil Comeback After 7 Years With Dhanush And Sai Pallavi In OM: 'It'll Touch Your Skin'

Mammootty On His Tamil Comeback After 7 Years With Dhanush And Sai Pallavi In OM ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to return to Tamil cinema after seven years with OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood. The actor, who was last seen in Tamil films several years ago, will share screen space with Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in the upcoming film. Speaking at the film’s audio launch, Mammootty described it as a serious story about ordinary people and said it would leave a strong impact on audiences.

Mammootty attended the audio launch on Friday at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, director Rajkumar Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal and music composer Sai Abhyankkar were also present at the event.

Talking about his return to Tamil cinema, Mammootty said, "After seven years, I’m doing a Tamil film. My speech will be fun, but the film will be serious. It’ll touch your skin." The actor also gave a brief idea about the film without revealing its story. He described it as a hillside story about ordinary people and said it also had strong characters played by Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. "I thought I’d get some tips from the actors in the film. Sai Pallavi has flickering expressions, Dhanush’s character is extraordinary, and it’ll be one of his best performances," Mammootty said. The actor was careful not to reveal too much about the story but praised his co-stars and their performances. His comments about Dhanush also raised expectations about the actor’s role in the film.