Mammootty On His Tamil Comeback After 7 Years With Dhanush And Sai Pallavi In OM: 'It'll Touch Your Skin'
Mammootty discusses his Tamil comeback after seven years with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, promising a serious story that will leave a strong impact.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to return to Tamil cinema after seven years with OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood. The actor, who was last seen in Tamil films several years ago, will share screen space with Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in the upcoming film. Speaking at the film’s audio launch, Mammootty described it as a serious story about ordinary people and said it would leave a strong impact on audiences.
Mammootty attended the audio launch on Friday at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, director Rajkumar Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal and music composer Sai Abhyankkar were also present at the event.
Talking about his return to Tamil cinema, Mammootty said, "After seven years, I’m doing a Tamil film. My speech will be fun, but the film will be serious. It’ll touch your skin."
The actor also gave a brief idea about the film without revealing its story. He described it as a hillside story about ordinary people and said it also had strong characters played by Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.
"I thought I’d get some tips from the actors in the film. Sai Pallavi has flickering expressions, Dhanush’s character is extraordinary, and it’ll be one of his best performances," Mammootty said.
The actor was careful not to reveal too much about the story but praised his co-stars and their performances. His comments about Dhanush also raised expectations about the actor’s role in the film.
At the event, Dhanush described OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood as a multi-hero film rather than a multi-starrer. He named Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and music composer Sai Abhyankkar as the film’s five heroes, placing himself last on the list.
Dhanush also praised director Rajkumar Periasamy for his confidence and understanding of the audience. He joked about the song Alaakaa Loova, saying that it was not necessary for a film like this, but the director wanted him to dance for his fans. The actor also thanked producer Shraddha Agarwal and appreciated her creative approach to filmmaking.
Sai Pallavi, who recently appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, also spoke about her experience of working on the film. She plays a police officer in OM and thanked the director for trusting her with the role.
The actor said she had earlier told Periasamy that she wanted to be part of his next film. She also praised the way he writes female characters, calling him every actress's dream director.
About OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced by Shraddha Agarwal and Dhanush under the banners of RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films. The story revolves around the illegal red sandalwood trade and a serious crisis faced by rural labourers. OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.