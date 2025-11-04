Mammootty Dedicates Kerala State Film Award Win To Audience Who Embraced Bramayugam's Kodumon Potti 'With So Much Love'
Mammootty wins a record-breaking eighth Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Bramayugam, dedicating the honour to audiences who embraced his character Kodumon Potti.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mollywood megastar Mammootty has added another feather to his cap after winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the Malayalam horror drama Bramayugam. The actor, who portrayed Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan's black-and-white horror thriller, has now achieved a record-breaking milestone, surpassing Mohanlal and Urvashi to become the actor with the most State Best Actor wins. This marks Mammootty's eighth victory in the category.
Following the announcement of the winners on Monday, Mammootty took to X to express gratitude and humility. "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards," he wrote.
The actor also extended appreciation to his Bramayugam team and fans, adding, "A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love."
Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol , Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards.— Mammootty (@mammukka) November 4, 2025
A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for… pic.twitter.com/XOfJKmo2yc
The 55th edition of the Kerala State Film Awards was announced at a press conference in Thrissur by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. The jury, chaired by actor Prakash Raj, evaluated 128 films and shortlisted 38 for the final round before declaring the winners. The panel included filmmaker Ranjan Pramod, director Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, sound designer Nithin Lukose, and actor-writer Baghyalakshmi.
Among the major winners was Shamla Hamza, who won Best Actress for Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fasil Muhammed. The film was also adjudged the Second Best Film, while its director bagged the Best Debutant Director award.
Survival thriller Manjummel Boys emerged as the biggest winner, clinching 10 awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Chidambaram, who also won Best Original Screenplay. Soubin Shahir and Sidharth Bharathan shared the Best Character Actor (Male) award for Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam, respectively, while Lijomol Jose was named Best Character Actor (Female) for Nadanna Sambhavam.
The Special Jury Awards for acting went to Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillea), Darshana Rajendran (Paradise), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam), and Tovino Thomas (ARM). Premalu won the award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, while Bougainvillea earned Best Adapted Screenplay for Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad.
READ MORE
- 'They Don't Deserve Mammootty': Prakash Raj Slams National Film Awards, Says Kerala's Jury Is More Transparent
- Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Bags 10 Awards, Mammootty Wins Best Actor For The 8th Time
- From Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu To Mammootty: Celebs Hail Team India's 'Historic' ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Win