Mammootty Dedicates Kerala State Film Award Win To Audience Who Embraced Bramayugam's Kodumon Potti 'With So Much Love'

Hyderabad: Mollywood megastar Mammootty has added another feather to his cap after winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the Malayalam horror drama Bramayugam. The actor, who portrayed Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan's black-and-white horror thriller, has now achieved a record-breaking milestone, surpassing Mohanlal and Urvashi to become the actor with the most State Best Actor wins. This marks Mammootty's eighth victory in the category.

Following the announcement of the winners on Monday, Mammootty took to X to express gratitude and humility. "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards," he wrote.

The actor also extended appreciation to his Bramayugam team and fans, adding, "A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love."