ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mamitha Baiju Tops IMDb List With Back-To-Back Rs 200 Crore+ Hits In A Month

Hyderabad: Three films, three major box-office successes and around Rs 800 crore in worldwide earnings, Mamitha Baiju is having a run that has put her in the well deserved spotlight. The actress has now topped IMDb's latest Trending People in India list, ahead of names such as Wamiqa Gabbi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mamitha's recent streak began with Jana Nayagan, in which she starred alongside Vijay. Released on July 23, the Tamil film has reportedly collected Rs 324.38 crore worldwide. Just three weeks later, she was back on the big screen with Suriya in Vishwanath & Sons, which has crossed Rs 200 crore globally. She followed that up almost immediately with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, returning to Malayalam cinema opposite Nivin Pauly. Released on August 21, the film has reportedly earned Rs 231.25 crore in 14 days and continues to run in theatres.

Within less than a month, Mamitha has been part of three films that have each crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Their combined worldwide gross is now around Rs 800 crore, making this one of the most talked-about runs of her career. What makes the streak even more interesting is that Mamitha is still relatively early in her journey. She began working in films as a child artiste in 2016, but it was Premalu in 2024 that gave her career a major push. The Malayalam romantic comedy became a blockbuster and turned Mamitha into one of the industry's young faces to watch.