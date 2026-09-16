Mamitha Baiju Tops IMDb List With Back-To-Back Rs 200 Crore+ Hits In A Month
Mamitha Baiju tops IMDb's latest Trending People list after three successful releases in a month, with her films collectively crossing Rs 800 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST|
Updated : September 16, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three films, three major box-office successes and around Rs 800 crore in worldwide earnings, Mamitha Baiju is having a run that has put her in the well deserved spotlight. The actress has now topped IMDb's latest Trending People in India list, ahead of names such as Wamiqa Gabbi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Mamitha's recent streak began with Jana Nayagan, in which she starred alongside Vijay. Released on July 23, the Tamil film has reportedly collected Rs 324.38 crore worldwide. Just three weeks later, she was back on the big screen with Suriya in Vishwanath & Sons, which has crossed Rs 200 crore globally. She followed that up almost immediately with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, returning to Malayalam cinema opposite Nivin Pauly. Released on August 21, the film has reportedly earned Rs 231.25 crore in 14 days and continues to run in theatres.
Within less than a month, Mamitha has been part of three films that have each crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Their combined worldwide gross is now around Rs 800 crore, making this one of the most talked-about runs of her career. What makes the streak even more interesting is that Mamitha is still relatively early in her journey. She began working in films as a child artiste in 2016, but it was Premalu in 2024 that gave her career a major push. The Malayalam romantic comedy became a blockbuster and turned Mamitha into one of the industry's young faces to watch.
She then expanded her reach with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude in 2025. The film crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and gave her another successful outing outside Malayalam cinema. Her 2026 run, however, has taken things several steps further. Mamitha has moved between Malayalam and Tamil projects while sharing screen space with some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema.
The success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has added another layer to the buzz around her. The film is now being discussed among the biggest Malayalam grossers, with its performance in the coming days set to determine how high it can climb. It is also chasing the benchmark set by some of the industry's recent blockbusters. For Mamitha, the IMDb ranking follows her box-office momentum, which is at its strongest. From the breakthrough success of Premalu to three big releases in the space of a month, her career has moved quickly from promising young actor to a familiar face across industries.
Mamitha's latest IMDb ranking shows how much interest her recent run has generated among audiences globally. The weekly Trending People in India list is based on IMDb activity and tracks the Indian stars and filmmakers attracting the most attention from the platform's global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors.
Who else made IMDb's Top 10?
Mamitha Baiju leads the latest IMDb Trending People in India list, with Wamiqa Gabbi in second place and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at number three. Shriya Saran and Nimisha Sajayan occupy the fourth and fifth spots, followed by filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi at six. Anangsha Biswas, Gurmeet Singh, Amyra Dastur and Sanjana AK complete the top 10 with their recent films, series and projects driving interest around their names. The weekly IMDb feature tracks the Indian stars and filmmakers generating the most interest among its global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors.