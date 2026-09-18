Mamitha Baiju Opens Up On Why She 'Enjoyed' Playing Back-To-Back Age-Gap Romance Roles In BKU And V&S
Mamitha Baiju, who plays women pursuing older men in BKU and VaS, explains why age-gap relationships feel familiar and easy for her to understand.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mamitha Baiju has opened up about playing women involved in age-gap romances in her recent films Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The actor said that while age-gap relationships can be a sensitive subject on screen, they are not unfamiliar to her because such relationships exist in real life as well.
Mamitha played Maddy in Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, and Ashley in Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Both films feature romances between a younger woman and an older man. The films also show the women taking the first step in their respective relationships.
Speaking about the subject, Mamitha said she was drawn to both films because of the way the characters and their relationships were written.
“When I heard the scripts of both BKU and VaS, I found them very convincing because of how thoughtfully and intelligently the characters and the romances were written,” she said in an interview with a webloid.
According to Mamitha, the idea of an age-gap relationship did not feel unusual to her while working on the films. She said she has seen similar relationships around her in real life.
“Age-gap relationships are not something that feels foreign to me. I have seen examples of them in real life, and they exist around us and within our society,” Mamitha said.
The actor said that although the subject needs to be handled carefully, it is still part of everyday life. This helped her understand the stories and connect with the characters she was playing.
“So while it is a sensitive subject, it is also something that is very much a part of the world we live in. That made it easier for me to understand and connect with these stories,” she said.
Another common point between Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is that the female characters take the initiative in their relationships. Mamitha said she enjoyed playing women who openly express their feelings instead of waiting for the man to make the first move. “Yes, I really enjoyed playing characters who take the initiative and express their love to the man,” she said.
Mamitha pointed out that Indian films often show the male character taking the first step in a romance, while the woman waits for him to express his feelings. She believes relationships do not necessarily have to follow that pattern. “Whether it is a man or a woman, someone has to take the initiative,” she said.
The actor also said that her real-life observations made these characters easier for her to understand. She has seen women around her, including her friends, take the first step when it comes to expressing their feelings.
Mamitha has had a busy 2026, with Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Her performance as Ashley in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has also received attention following the film’s strong box-office run.
Released on August 21 during the Onam season, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Mamitha alongside Nivin Pauly. Directed by Girish AD and written by Girish and Kiran Josey, the film mixes romance, family emotions and humour.