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Mamitha Baiju Opens Up On Why She 'Enjoyed' Playing Back-To-Back Age-Gap Romance Roles In BKU And V&S

Mamitha Baiju Opens Up On Why She 'Enjoyed' Playing Back-To-Back Age-Gap Romance Roles In BKU And V&S ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Actor Mamitha Baiju has opened up about playing women involved in age-gap romances in her recent films Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The actor said that while age-gap relationships can be a sensitive subject on screen, they are not unfamiliar to her because such relationships exist in real life as well. Mamitha played Maddy in Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, and Ashley in Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Both films feature romances between a younger woman and an older man. The films also show the women taking the first step in their respective relationships. Speaking about the subject, Mamitha said she was drawn to both films because of the way the characters and their relationships were written. “When I heard the scripts of both BKU and VaS, I found them very convincing because of how thoughtfully and intelligently the characters and the romances were written,” she said in an interview with a webloid. According to Mamitha, the idea of an age-gap relationship did not feel unusual to her while working on the films. She said she has seen similar relationships around her in real life.