Mallika Sherawat Criticised For Mentioning Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Time On The Traitors 2: 'Not Savage, It's Pathetic'
Mallika Sherawat faces criticism for bringing up Rhea Chakraborty's jail time during a heated argument on The Traitors Season 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mallika Sherawat and Rhea Chakraborty are among the contestants participating in The Traitors Season 2. Ahead of the reality show’s premiere, a clip from the upcoming season has surfaced online, showing Mallika and Rhea involved in a heated argument. Several netizens have criticised Mallika for bringing up Rhea’s time in jail during the argument.
In the clip, Rhea appears to defend another contestant after he makes a comment about Mallika’s “comeback”. Rhea says, “I don’t think that was something so bad.” Mallika then responds to her and brings up Rhea’s past.
“Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comeback? I would also say, ‘Oh Rhea, you were in jail. This is the big comeback for you?’” Mallika says.
Rhea appears visibly upset by the remark. The clip has received several reactions on social media, with many viewers calling out Mallika for making a personal comment about Rhea’s past.
One user wrote, “That was disrespectful.” Another commented, “Dragging personal things into a TV show is somehow getting glorified?” A third user said, “It's not baddie behaviour insulting someone going personal; it's hypocrisy and rudeness at its peak. It's rather pathetic behaviour when you don't have anything left to say, just go personal seriously.” Another netizen criticised Mallika’s behaviour, writing, “Disrespecting doesn't equate to being baddie.”
However, Mallika also received support from some viewers. One fan wrote, “Damn Mallika Sherawat, you legend”, while another wrote, “The OG baddie.” A third fan commented, “Loving Mallika, I'm excited to watch it.” Another viewer reacted to the clip by saying, “Wow Malika.”
The first season of the reality show featured drama, strategy and betrayals, with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as the winners after identifying the last remaining Traitor, Purav Jha.
For the second season, Karan Johar is returning as the host. The celebrity line-up includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar. Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri are also part of the show.
In The Traitors, contestants are divided into Faithfuls and Traitors. Three contestants are secretly chosen as Traitors and must eliminate the Faithfuls without revealing their identities. The Faithfuls, meanwhile, have to identify the Traitors and eliminate them to win the game. The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.