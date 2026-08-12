ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mallika Sherawat Criticised For Mentioning Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Time On The Traitors 2: 'Not Savage, It's Pathetic'

Hyderabad: Mallika Sherawat and Rhea Chakraborty are among the contestants participating in The Traitors Season 2. Ahead of the reality show’s premiere, a clip from the upcoming season has surfaced online, showing Mallika and Rhea involved in a heated argument. Several netizens have criticised Mallika for bringing up Rhea’s time in jail during the argument.

In the clip, Rhea appears to defend another contestant after he makes a comment about Mallika’s “comeback”. Rhea says, “I don’t think that was something so bad.” Mallika then responds to her and brings up Rhea’s past.

“Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comeback? I would also say, ‘Oh Rhea, you were in jail. This is the big comeback for you?’” Mallika says.

Rhea appears visibly upset by the remark. The clip has received several reactions on social media, with many viewers calling out Mallika for making a personal comment about Rhea’s past.