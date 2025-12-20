Malayalam Satirist And Actor Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69; Kerala CM, Rajinikanth Pay Tributes
Malayalam cinema's Sreenivasan has passed away at the age of 69. He appeared in over 200 films during his 48-year acting career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 20, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST|
Updated : December 20, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Kochi: Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 20. He was 69. According to hospital authorities, he died at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital in Kerala, where he had been undergoing treatment for several health issues for a long period.
Sreenivasan was a well-known figure in Malayalam cinema with a career that spanned nearly 48 years. He was widely known for his work as a satirist who used cinema to comment on social, political, and cultural issues. Throughout the years, he made a name for himself as an actor, writer, and director in the Malayalam film industry.
As an actor, Sreenivasan appeared in around 225 films. He was best known for playing characters drawn from everyday life, often portraying middle-class men dealing with financial pressure, social expectations and personal contradictions. After his death, many film personalities and public figures shared their condolences. They remembered Sreenivasan for his contribution to Malayalam cinema.
Among the political figures, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his tributes to Sreenivasan. "The passing of Sreenivasan is an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema. What we are losing is a talent who rose to leading positions across every domain of filmmaking. Very few filmmakers have succeeded, as he did, in bringing the life of the common man to the silver screen and in guiding the audience, through humour and reflection, to levels of awareness he intended. Sreenivasan stepped into the cinema by breaking several long-standing conventions," said the CM as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.
"Spanning story, screenplay, direction and acting, Sreenivasan worked across multiple fields and, in each of them, established his individuality in an extraordinary way. Many characters from his films will remain etched in the Malayali psyche forever. Sreenivasan, who maintained a heartfelt personal closeness, came across as a symbol of affection and friendship," he added.
Superstar Rajinikanth paid a tribute to the late actor, director and screenwriter, saying he was "an excellent actor and a very good human being". Rajinikanth said, "It is shocking to know that my good friend Sreenivasan is no more. He was my classmate in Film Institute. An excellent actor and a very good human being. Let his soul rest in peace."
Actor Aparna Das took to her Instagram handle and wrote in her condolence message, "Praying to God to give his family all the strength. I was fortunate to enter the world of cinema through his script. He was truly a legend, yet remained a simple and grounded human being. The way he raised his children reflects the values he lived by. I have always felt a special affection for his family, though I cannot quite explain why. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with them."
Actor Prithviraj, in his brief but impactful condolence message on Instagram, said, "Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/ director/ actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace, legend!"
Sreenivasan's major contribution to Malayalam cinema was as a screenwriter. He wrote scripts for several successful and critically acclaimed films. Some of his best-known works include Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, TP Balagopalan MA, Gandhinagar Second Street, Nadodikkattu, Thalayana Manthram, Golanthara Vartha, Champakulam Thachan, Varavelpu, Udayananu Tharam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu, Kadha Parayumbol and Njan Prakashan. Many of these films addressed issues such as unemployment, corruption, social hypocrisy and the changing values of Kerala's middle class.
One of his most discussed works remains Sandesham (1991), a political satire that examined party politics and ideological conflicts. The film continues to be referenced in public discussions and is regarded as one of the strongest political commentaries in Malayalam cinema.
Sreenivasan also directed a few films. Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, which he wrote and directed, won State and National Film Awards. These films were noted for their strong character focus and social themes.
He is survived by his wife, Vimala and their two sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Vineeth is a director, actor and singer, while Dhyan is an actor.
