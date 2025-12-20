ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malayalam Satirist And Actor Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69; Kerala CM, Rajinikanth Pay Tributes

Kochi: Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 20. He was 69. According to hospital authorities, he died at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital in Kerala, where he had been undergoing treatment for several health issues for a long period.

Sreenivasan was a well-known figure in Malayalam cinema with a career that spanned nearly 48 years. He was widely known for his work as a satirist who used cinema to comment on social, political, and cultural issues. Throughout the years, he made a name for himself as an actor, writer, and director in the Malayalam film industry.

As an actor, Sreenivasan appeared in around 225 films. He was best known for playing characters drawn from everyday life, often portraying middle-class men dealing with financial pressure, social expectations and personal contradictions. After his death, many film personalities and public figures shared their condolences. They remembered Sreenivasan for his contribution to Malayalam cinema.

Among the political figures, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his tributes to Sreenivasan. "The passing of Sreenivasan is an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema. What we are losing is a talent who rose to leading positions across every domain of filmmaking. Very few filmmakers have succeeded, as he did, in bringing the life of the common man to the silver screen and in guiding the audience, through humour and reflection, to levels of awareness he intended. Sreenivasan stepped into the cinema by breaking several long-standing conventions," said the CM as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"Spanning story, screenplay, direction and acting, Sreenivasan worked across multiple fields and, in each of them, established his individuality in an extraordinary way. Many characters from his films will remain etched in the Malayali psyche forever. Sreenivasan, who maintained a heartfelt personal closeness, came across as a symbol of affection and friendship," he added.

Superstar Rajinikanth paid a tribute to the late actor, director and screenwriter, saying he was "an excellent actor and a very good human being". Rajinikanth said, "It is shocking to know that my good friend Sreenivasan is no more. He was my classmate in Film Institute. An excellent actor and a very good human being. Let his soul rest in peace."