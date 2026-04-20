Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Sparks Row Over Ayurveda Potrayal; Medic Expert Backs Movie Amid Legal Threats
Though filmmakers are yet to issue a response, the controversy brings out the ongoing friction between traditional practices and modern medicine, finds S S Manoj.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh controversy has erupted around the Malayalam blockbuster Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, with sections of the Ayurveda community threatening legal action over its portrayal of a character's death linked to consumption of 'arishtam', a traditional herbal formulation.
Directed by debutant Savin S A and written by Vipin Das, Vazha 2 - a sequel of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys released in 2024 - has already worldwide grossed collection of 200 crore and is expected to break the records of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 304 cr in 2025), L2: Empuran (Rs 268 cr in 2025), Manjummel Boys (243 cr in 2024) and Thudarum (235 cr in 2025). Vazha 2 is also the first to enter the 200-cr club in 2026.
Meanwhile, the debate intensified after noted hepatologist Abby Philips Augustine publicly supported the film and its narrative.
Dr Philips, who is associated with Ernakulam-based Rajagiri Hospital, is known for challenging medical misinformation through scientific research and social media outreach.
In a detailed post on X, popularly known as @TheLiverDr, the doctor argued that there is substantial peer-reviewed evidence showing that certain Ayurvedic formulations - including 'arishtam', which may contain (10 to 15%) alcohol and hepatotoxic substances - can end with serious fatal liver disease (including severe liver injury, cirrhosis and even death). He cited multiple studies and clinical observations, including cases of liver failure linked to long-term use of prescribed herbal medicines.
Dear Friends, please help this message reach the makers of the malayalam movie Vazha 2. It is long, but very important.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) April 18, 2026
A recent malayalam movie, called Vazha 2 portrayed a character who keeps consuming ayurvedic medicine -(arishtam, a herbal liquor, with 10-15% alcohol, which… pic.twitter.com/9kbBKm6w9b
The current controversy emerges from a sequence in Vaazha 2 where a teetotaller character dies of liver cirrhosis, with his relatives and friends blaming the condition on the prolonged consumption of 'arishtam'.
This depiction in the movie has drawn sharp criticism from Ayurveda practitioners, particularly from their society Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) and other forums, have reportedly issued legal notices to the filmmakers - a team led by the script writer Vipin, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, P B Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios - alleging misrepresentation and damage to the Indian traditional system.
Responding to the backlash, Dr Abby alleged that similar complaints had previously been filed against him by groups linked to the AMAI when he published research on potential harms of herbal medicines. The renowned hepatologist, however, maintained that scientific evidence must take precedence over traditional claims, asserting that public awareness on possible risks is essential.
The issue has since snowballed into a wider debate, with practitioners from Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and alternative medicine systems Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Sidha et al criticising the doctor, accusing him of undermining Indian traditional practices and favouring pharmaceutical interests.
However, Dr Abby, who has nearly half a million followers and supporters on social media, argues that the discussion is rooted in evidence-based medicine and patient safety.
While the filmmakers of Vaazha 2 are yet to issue an official response, the controversy highlights the ongoing friction between Indian traditional medicine practices and modern scientific scrutiny - now playing out in the public sphere through cinema.
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