ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Sparks Row Over Ayurveda Potrayal; Medic Expert Backs Movie Amid Legal Threats

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh controversy has erupted around the Malayalam blockbuster Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, with sections of the Ayurveda community threatening legal action over its portrayal of a character's death linked to consumption of 'arishtam', a traditional herbal formulation.

Directed by debutant Savin S A and written by Vipin Das, Vazha 2 - a sequel of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys released in 2024 - has already worldwide grossed collection of 200 crore and is expected to break the records of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 304 cr in 2025), L2: Empuran (Rs 268 cr in 2025), Manjummel Boys (243 cr in 2024) and Thudarum (235 cr in 2025). Vazha 2 is also the first to enter the 200-cr club in 2026.

Meanwhile, the debate intensified after noted hepatologist Abby Philips Augustine publicly supported the film and its narrative.

Dr Philips, who is associated with Ernakulam-based Rajagiri Hospital, is known for challenging medical misinformation through scientific research and social media outreach.

In a detailed post on X, popularly known as @TheLiverDr, the doctor argued that there is substantial peer-reviewed evidence showing that certain Ayurvedic formulations - including 'arishtam', which may contain (10 to 15%) alcohol and hepatotoxic substances - can end with serious fatal liver disease (including severe liver injury, cirrhosis and even death). He cited multiple studies and clinical observations, including cases of liver failure linked to long-term use of prescribed herbal medicines.