ETV Bharat / entertainment

Filmmaker Ranjith Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For 'Sexually Assaulting' Young Actress

Ernakulam: Noted Malayalam film director Ranjith was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody following his arrest late last night in connection with an alleged sexual assault complaint filed by a young actress.

Ranjith, who was produced before a magistrate at his residence in Kochi, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, his lawyer said.

As per sources, Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against the director on the basis of a complaint filed by an actress working in a film currently being directed by him. While he was returning from a shoot in Thodupuzha, police intercepted Ranjith's vehicle and took him into custody. He has been charged him with outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual assault.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that the director attempted to assault her at shooting locations as well as at a hotel in Kottayam and Ernakulam.

She initially approached the Internal Complaints Committee at the shooting location, but allegedly no action was taken. She then lodged complaint with the State Police Chief, the Police Commissioner, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT).