Filmmaker Ranjith Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For 'Sexually Assaulting' Young Actress
Ranjith had earlier faced allegations of sexual harassment following revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in Malayalam film industry.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:14 AM IST
Ernakulam: Noted Malayalam film director Ranjith was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody following his arrest late last night in connection with an alleged sexual assault complaint filed by a young actress.
Ranjith, who was produced before a magistrate at his residence in Kochi, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, his lawyer said.
As per sources, Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against the director on the basis of a complaint filed by an actress working in a film currently being directed by him. While he was returning from a shoot in Thodupuzha, police intercepted Ranjith's vehicle and took him into custody. He has been charged him with outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual assault.
In her complaint, the actress alleged that the director attempted to assault her at shooting locations as well as at a hotel in Kottayam and Ernakulam.
She initially approached the Internal Complaints Committee at the shooting location, but allegedly no action was taken. She then lodged complaint with the State Police Chief, the Police Commissioner, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
A preliminary police inquiry found merit in her allegations, following which her statement was recorded two days ago. Police said the arrest was made swiftly based on concrete evidence, also considering that the director had gone absconding when similar allegations surfaced against him in the past.
Acting on inputs from the Ernakulam City Police, the Thodupuzha police carried out the detention under the directions of the Idukki District Police Chief. He was initially taken to the Thodupuzha police station and was later handed over to Kochi Police.
Authorities said the survivor's identity is being kept confidential. The investigation team also plans to record statements from more people in the coming days to strengthen the case.
It is pertinent to mention here that Ranjith had faced allegations of sexual harassment following revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in Malayalam film industry. Earlier, a Bengali actress and another person had accused Ranjith of harassment, forcing him to resign as Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. However, those cases were later settled after the complainants withdrew their statements.