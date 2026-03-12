Malayalam Child Artist Of Rasikan Fame Hari Murali Found Dead At 27
Malayalam actor and former child artist Hari Murali was found dead at his Payyannur home, leaving the film industry shocked. He was 27.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 12, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Kannur (Kerala): Malayalam actor Hari Murali, who started his career as a child artist and appeared in several films and television serials, has been found dead at his home in Payyannur in Kerala. He was 27 years old.
According to reports, Hari Murali was found dead at his house in Annur, Payyannur, on Thursday morning. His body was later shifted to a private hospital in Payyannur. Preliminary information suggests that it may be a case of suicide, though further details are awaited.
Hari Murali was the son of theatre and serial actor KU Murali and Prasanna. His father has been active in the theatre and film field for nearly three decades. Hari is survived by his parents and his brother Sreemurali.
The actor was not very active in films in recent years. He had been working as a VFX artist in Ernakulam. Reports say he had returned to his family home in Payyannur only a day earlier from Maradu in Ernakulam.
Hari Murali began acting at a very young age. His acting journey reportedly started when he delivered the dialogue "Good Morning Teacher" in a play written by one of his father's friends. Soon after, he began getting opportunities in television serials.
He appeared in a serial for the first time when he was just four and a half years old. Director AM Nazeer had invited him to play a small role in a serial.
Hari made his film debut with Rasikan. In the film, he played the character Unnikkuttan. A dialogue from the film, "Adivathilum thurannu vannekkukayaan kadavaval (The bat is coming through the back door)", became popular and helped him get noticed.
He later appeared as the younger version of the villain character played by Siddique in Annan Thampi. Years later, he returned to the big screen with a small role as the younger brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Amar Akbar Anthony.
As a child artist, Hari Murali acted in around 15 films, including Madampi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham, and Ulakum Chuttum Valiban. Apart from films, he also appeared in nearly 40 television serials, including Kuttichathan and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
Hari had studied BSc in Visual Effects and Animation in Bengaluru. He later worked in the United Arab Emirates for some time before returning to Kerala a few years ago. After coming back, he worked in the film industry behind the scenes, mainly in editing and colouring work.
The news of his sudden death has shocked many in the Malayalam film and television industry. Actor Seema G Nair, who had acted with him in television serials, shared an emotional message on Facebook after hearing the news.
She wrote, "When I first heard the news, I couldn't believe it. When I called Murali, his sister answered the phone and confirmed it was true. Whatever it was, my dear child, you should not have done this. How will your parents and relatives bear this pain?"
In another part of her message, she wrote, "He had acted with me too. He was a talented child artist. Why did you do this? My heart feels heavy. Many people who know you and your family are calling each other. No one can believe this."
Actor Ganapathi S Poduval and filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval are Hari Murali's cousins, while actor Babu Annur is his uncle.
