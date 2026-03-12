ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malayalam Child Artist Of Rasikan Fame Hari Murali Found Dead At 27

Kannur (Kerala): Malayalam actor Hari Murali, who started his career as a child artist and appeared in several films and television serials, has been found dead at his home in Payyannur in Kerala. He was 27 years old.

According to reports, Hari Murali was found dead at his house in Annur, Payyannur, on Thursday morning. His body was later shifted to a private hospital in Payyannur. Preliminary information suggests that it may be a case of suicide, though further details are awaited.

Hari Murali was the son of theatre and serial actor KU Murali and Prasanna. His father has been active in the theatre and film field for nearly three decades. Hari is survived by his parents and his brother Sreemurali.

The actor was not very active in films in recent years. He had been working as a VFX artist in Ernakulam. Reports say he had returned to his family home in Payyannur only a day earlier from Maradu in Ernakulam.

Hari Murali began acting at a very young age. His acting journey reportedly started when he delivered the dialogue "Good Morning Teacher" in a play written by one of his father's friends. Soon after, he began getting opportunities in television serials.

He appeared in a serial for the first time when he was just four and a half years old. Director AM Nazeer had invited him to play a small role in a serial.

Hari made his film debut with Rasikan. In the film, he played the character Unnikkuttan. A dialogue from the film, "Adivathilum thurannu vannekkukayaan kadavaval (The bat is coming through the back door)", became popular and helped him get noticed.