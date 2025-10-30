ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Other Celebs Dance The Night Away At Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert

In the audience were a number of Bollywood celebrities, who came to watch Enrique's first-ever concert in Mumbai. The city's entertainment elite added their own level of glitz to the electric night. Malaika Arora, who is known for her fashion flair, attracted attention as she arrived in chic concert attire, while Rakul Preet Singh and husband Jackky Bhagnani were seen relishing music and swaying to classic songs such as Hero, Bailamos, and Tonight (I'm Lovin' You).

Hyderabad: It was a star-studded night in Mumbai when Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias performed live for thousands of fans at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex on Wednesday. The Spanish pop sensation enthralled all with his hit songs and vibrant energy, drawing a staggering crowd of more than 25000 fans.

Television's popular couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla attended the concert together. Speaking to a news agency after the show, Abhinav said, "I came here to fulfil my wife's wish, who loves Enrique and his music a lot." Rubina added that they "enjoyed every bit of the concert."

Actor-singer Meiyang Chang, Rahul Vaidya, and celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were also among those who joined the fun-filled night. Elnaaz Norouzi, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Gaekwad, and Jay Bhanushali too were seen mingling with the crowd and capturing the energetic moments on their phones.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani Dance the Night Away at Enrique's Show (Photo: Instagram)

Enrique was performing in India for the third time (his last concert was in 2012). For many fans, it was a trip down memory lane. One couple from Pune said it felt like "reliving our youth," adding that this was their "best Diwali gift." Fans sang along with Enrique as he performed hits like Subeme La Radio, Cuando Me Enamoro, Be With You, and Heartbeat. The excitement reached a peak when he said "Namaste, Mumbai" to thank everyone for their love and warmth. At the end of the concert, Enrique said goodbye to Mumbai with his song Baby I Like It, enjoying the cheers of the audience amid a remarkable fireworks display.