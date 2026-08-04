ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora Brings Home Rs 28 Lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx - Watch

Malaika is seen wearing a blue-and-white striped co-ord outfit with a sleeveless halter-neck top and matching flared pants. She was accompanied by showroom staff and a few people present during the handover of the vehicle.

The video shows Malaika receiving the keys to her new vehicle before taking part in a traditional puja. The SUV was decorated with flower garlands as she offered prayers, applied a tilak to the car and sought blessings before driving it away from the showroom.

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora is the latest Bollywood actor to bring home the newly launched Mahindra Thar Roxx. The actor recently purchased the SUV, which is said to cost around Rs 28 lakh. A video from the delivery ceremony has surfaced online and is quickly making the rounds on social media.

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users shared different opinions. While many fans congratulated the actor on her latest purchase, others criticised her appearance during the puja. Some questioned why she was wearing footwear during the ritual, while others felt she should have chosen traditional clothing for the ceremony.

One user wrote, "At least remove your shoes. They do these rituals for the photo-ops." Another commented, "Who does puja while wearing shoes?" A third said, "She is doing puja; can’t she wear proper ethnic?"

At the same time, several fans defended Malaika and asked people to focus on her achievement rather than her personal choices. One fan commented, "She bought a NEW and EXPENSIVE car… kaafi logon ki dream car hogi… appreciate her success."

Malaika has often been at the centre of online discussions, whether for her fashion, lifestyle or personal life. Speaking about such criticism in an earlier interview with a newswire, she said she was once affected by people’s opinions. However, she eventually realised that she did not need to explain or justify every decision she made, which helped her stop worrying about the negativity.

Speaking of Malaika’s professional endeavours, she was last seen in the song Poison Baby from the 2025 horror-comedy film Thamma.