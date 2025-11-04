ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Ignore All The Rumours': Makers Of Prabhas' The Raja Saab Put Delay Reports To Rest, Film Stays On Track

Makers Of Prabhas' The Raja Saab Put Delay Reports To Rest, Film Stays On Track ( Photo: Screengrab From The Trailer )

Hyderabad: Putting an end to weeks of speculation, the makers of The Raja Saab have officially confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will hit theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, as originally planned. The team issued a clear statement on November 4, dismissing widespread rumours about another postponement. Taking to X, the makers wrote, "In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless." "The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026, as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay. Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form," they wrote.