'Ignore All The Rumours': Makers Of Prabhas' The Raja Saab Put Delay Reports To Rest, Film Stays On Track
The makers of The Raja Saab confirmed the Prabhas-starrer will release in January 2026, dismissing delay rumours and revealing VFX and promotions are nearing completion.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Putting an end to weeks of speculation, the makers of The Raja Saab have officially confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will hit theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, as originally planned. The team issued a clear statement on November 4, dismissing widespread rumours about another postponement.
Taking to X, the makers wrote, "In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless."
An Official Note from Team #TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/LeYa7ozhyD— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) November 4, 2025
"The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026, as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay. Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form," they wrote.
"This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe. Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business," they added.
The announcement eased the worries of Prabhas' fans, who had been concerned because of reports of potential delays. With the actor currently balancing multiple big-budget projects and The Raja Saab undergoing extensive post-production work, speculation had been mounting for weeks.
According to the makers, the film's VFX and sound design are in their final stages, with the first print expected to be ready by December 25. The team also assured fans that the film is "progressing at a rapid pace" and that preparations are in full swing for a multilingual release across major markets. Moreover, the production house has revealed plans for a grand pre-release event in the United States this December.
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas's first full-fledged entry into the horror genre, offering audiences a refreshing new side of the superstar. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, with cinematography by Karthik Palani and music composed by Thaman S.
READ MORE