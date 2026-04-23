Deepika Padukone To Be Replaced In Allu Arjun's Raaka Due To Pregnancy? - Makers Clarify
Deepika Padukone's pregnancy sparks speculation about her role in Raaka, raising questions over possible changes as she continues filming amid tight schedules.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy recently sparked speculation about her role in the upcoming film Raaka. Several reports claimed that her role might be reduced or that she could even be replaced. However, the film’s team has now dismissed these claims and clarified that everything is on track.
Putting an end to the rumours, the makers of Raaka have called such reports “baseless.” In a statement to a newswire, the team said, “Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set.”
The clarification comes days after reports suggested that Deepika, despite her pregnancy, is continuing to shoot for the film. According to an industry insider, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”
Sources also stated that the actress and the production team have taken all necessary precautions to ensure safety during filming. With Raaka and her other project King working on tight schedules, Deepika is said to be committed to completing her portions on time. The insider added, “She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”
Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Allu Arjun and is expected to release in 2027. Earlier, on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers revealed his first look, showing him in a bold bald avatar with a rugged expression.
Meanwhile, Deepika recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test with two pink lines, confirming the news. The post was captioned only with evil eye emojis.
Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 in Italy in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and revealed her face to the public during Diwali 2025.
With the makers now clearing the air, it is evident that Deepika’s role in Raaka remains unchanged, and the film continues to progress as planned despite ongoing speculation.