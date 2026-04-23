ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone To Be Replaced In Allu Arjun's Raaka Due To Pregnancy? - Makers Clarify

Deepika Padukone To Be Replaced In Allu Arjun's Raaka Due To Pregnancy? - Makers Clarify ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy recently sparked speculation about her role in the upcoming film Raaka. Several reports claimed that her role might be reduced or that she could even be replaced. However, the film’s team has now dismissed these claims and clarified that everything is on track. Putting an end to the rumours, the makers of Raaka have called such reports “baseless.” In a statement to a newswire, the team said, “Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set.” The clarification comes days after reports suggested that Deepika, despite her pregnancy, is continuing to shoot for the film. According to an industry insider, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”