ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Mainstream Is a Great Ride, But...': Pritam's Cryptic Birthday Post Ahead Of Cocktail 2 Sparks Buzz

Hyderabad: National Award-winning composer Pritam left fans intrigued after sharing a heartfelt and somewhat cryptic message on his 55th birthday. The celebrated musician posted a note on social media that quickly sparked discussions about what lies ahead for him.

Sharing monochrome photographs of himself on June 14, Pritam thanked fans for their birthday wishes before revealing that he wants to spend the next few years differently. The timing of the post made it even more interesting as Pritam's message arrived just days before the release of Cocktail 2 for which he has composed the soundtrack.

"Thank you for all the wishes. Can't answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I've missed. Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I've always been more curious about the roads unexplored," he wrote.

The phrase about moving beyond the "mainstream" led many fans to wonder whether Pritam was planning to shift his focus away from commercial Bollywood projects and explore new creative avenues. Social media was soon flooded with reactions. One fan wrote, "First Arijit then youu..both retired from mainstream. Its really sad to see our legends saying goodbye to mainstream."