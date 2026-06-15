'Mainstream Is a Great Ride, But...': Pritam's Cryptic Birthday Post Ahead Of Cocktail 2 Sparks Buzz
Pritam's heartfelt birthday post about exploring new journeys sparked speculation among fans. The celebrated composer is gearing up for Cocktail 2's release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: National Award-winning composer Pritam left fans intrigued after sharing a heartfelt and somewhat cryptic message on his 55th birthday. The celebrated musician posted a note on social media that quickly sparked discussions about what lies ahead for him.
Sharing monochrome photographs of himself on June 14, Pritam thanked fans for their birthday wishes before revealing that he wants to spend the next few years differently. The timing of the post made it even more interesting as Pritam's message arrived just days before the release of Cocktail 2 for which he has composed the soundtrack.
"Thank you for all the wishes. Can't answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I've missed. Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I've always been more curious about the roads unexplored," he wrote.
The phrase about moving beyond the "mainstream" led many fans to wonder whether Pritam was planning to shift his focus away from commercial Bollywood projects and explore new creative avenues. Social media was soon flooded with reactions. One fan wrote, "First Arijit then youu..both retired from mainstream. Its really sad to see our legends saying goodbye to mainstream."
Another user appeared excited about the possibilities, commenting, "Now dada coming in indie scene." A third fan admitted, "I scared for a moment that you are also saying goodbye to music." The reactions were partly influenced by recent developments in the music industry, where several prominent artists have expressed interest in pursuing projects beyond traditional Bollywood playback music.
Pritam remains one of the most influential names in Indian music. He made his solo debut with Stumped in 2003 before gaining widespread recognition with the soundtrack of Dhoom in 2004. Since then, he has composed music for more than 125 films and delivered countless chartbusters, including Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Subhanallah, Shayad, and Kesariya.
His achievements extend beyond Bollywood. Pritam is among the most-streamed Indian artists on Spotify globally and has consistently ranked among India's top-streamed musicians. Between 2021 and 2024, he held the second spot in Spotify Wrapped rankings among Indian artists, behind only Arijit Singh.
Meanwhile, Pritam's immediate focus appears to be Cocktail 2, which is set to release worldwide on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy-drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Pritam has composed the film's soundtrack, including songs such as Tujhko, Mashooqa and Jab Talak.