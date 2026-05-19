Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer: Diljit, Sharvari And Vedang Bring Alive A Painful Partition-Era Love Story
Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer shows Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in an emotional Partition-era love story filled with heartbreak, memories and longing.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga has been unveiled by the makers, and it promises an emotional story filled with love, loss and memories from the time of Partition. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.
Unlike loud commercial dramas, the trailer focuses on emotions and relationships. It tells the story of a love that could never find closure and continued to live on through generations. The film appears to blend romance with painful memories of separation during India’s Partition.
The trailer opens with Naseeruddin Shah’s elderly character sharing moments from his past. As his story unfolds, the audience is taken back in time to a younger phase of his life, where Vedang Raina and Sharvari play lovers torn apart by circumstances. Diljit Dosanjh’s character seems to become deeply involved in this forgotten chapter while trying to understand the emotions attached to it.
The film moves between two timelines, showing how the past continues to affect people even after many decades. The trailer suggests that Main Vaapas Aaunga is not only a romantic film but also a story about longing, identity and the memories people carry throughout their lives.
Imtiaz Ali appears to have returned to the kind of emotional storytelling that audiences loved in his earlier films. The trailer avoids heavy action or dramatic twists and instead depends on heartfelt moments, meaningful dialogues and silence-filled scenes. The visuals carry a soft vintage look, adding to the old-world romance shown in the film.
Talking about the story, Imtiaz Ali said the film is inspired by emotions and memories linked to Partition. “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone’s heart for 78 years after the partition of the country,” the filmmaker shared.
Music also plays a major role in the film. The movie marks the reunion of Imtiaz Ali with music composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil. The trio earlier created memorable albums for films like Rockstar, Tamasha and Highway.
The songs released from Main Vaapas Aaunga have already received appreciation online, and the trailer further highlights the emotional depth brought in by the music and background score. Several scenes in the trailer rely heavily on melodies and expressions rather than dialogue.
Backed by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Window Seat Films, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 12, 2026. The music has been released under Tips Music.