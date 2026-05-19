ETV Bharat / entertainment

Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer: Diljit, Sharvari And Vedang Bring Alive A Painful Partition-Era Love Story

Hyderabad: The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga has been unveiled by the makers, and it promises an emotional story filled with love, loss and memories from the time of Partition. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.

Unlike loud commercial dramas, the trailer focuses on emotions and relationships. It tells the story of a love that could never find closure and continued to live on through generations. The film appears to blend romance with painful memories of separation during India’s Partition.

The trailer opens with Naseeruddin Shah’s elderly character sharing moments from his past. As his story unfolds, the audience is taken back in time to a younger phase of his life, where Vedang Raina and Sharvari play lovers torn apart by circumstances. Diljit Dosanjh’s character seems to become deeply involved in this forgotten chapter while trying to understand the emotions attached to it.

The film moves between two timelines, showing how the past continues to affect people even after many decades. The trailer suggests that Main Vaapas Aaunga is not only a romantic film but also a story about longing, identity and the memories people carry throughout their lives.