Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: 'Zinda Bachen Toh Like, Comment, And Subscribe; Hashtag? Partition'
Main Vaapas Aaunga's teaser shows a cross-generational love story set during partition, ending with Diljit Dosanjh's striking line: "Zinda Bachen Toh Like, Comment, And Subscribe."
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, have released its teaser on Friday, March 13. The teaser gives audiences a glimpse into a cross-generational love story set during the Partition of India. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah.
The teaser introduces a moving story that spans decades. It shows an elderly man, played by Shah, remembering a love story he has carried in his heart for almost 78 years. His grandson, played by Dosanjh, is sitting next to him as he hears the story. As the story progresses, the teaser shifts to the pre-Partition era. It shows glimpses of a young romance between the characters played by Raina and Sharvari.
The scenes are shown with green fields, old trains, and grand mansions. This gives the feel of the pre-Partition era. The most catchy moment of the teaser comes towards the end when Dosanjh delivers a line. He says, "Zinda Bachen Toh Like, Comment, And Subscribe; Hashtag? Partition."
Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "Yeh kissa hai sapnon ki duniya ka! A story of love and longing. Main Vaapas Aaunga, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026."
The film marks Ali's second collaboration with Dosanjh after the critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites Ali with AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil, a trio known for their popular musical collaborations in the past.
Speaking about the film earlier, Ali said in a statement, "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country."
Talking about the theme of the movie, the director added, "Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? The biggest story of the century is migration. I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid."
Backed by Window Seat Films and presented by Applause Entertainment, the film features music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.
