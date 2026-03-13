ETV Bharat / entertainment

Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: 'Zinda Bachen Toh Like, Comment, And Subscribe; Hashtag? Partition'

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, have released its teaser on Friday, March 13. The teaser gives audiences a glimpse into a cross-generational love story set during the Partition of India. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah.

The teaser introduces a moving story that spans decades. It shows an elderly man, played by Shah, remembering a love story he has carried in his heart for almost 78 years. His grandson, played by Dosanjh, is sitting next to him as he hears the story. As the story progresses, the teaser shifts to the pre-Partition era. It shows glimpses of a young romance between the characters played by Raina and Sharvari.

The scenes are shown with green fields, old trains, and grand mansions. This gives the feel of the pre-Partition era. The most catchy moment of the teaser comes towards the end when Dosanjh delivers a line. He says, "Zinda Bachen Toh Like, Comment, And Subscribe; Hashtag? Partition."