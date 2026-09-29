Mahesh Bhatt's Son Rahul Says He Had To Be His Own Father, Opens Up About Their 'Fractured' Relationship
Rahul Bhatt reflects on his childhood, his strained equation with Mahesh Bhatt, their communication gap, and his father's continued financial support for Kiran.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt has opened up about the distance between him and his father. In a recent conversation with television host Siddharth Kannan, Rahul looked back at his early years and spoke about growing up without much involvement from his father. He said the experience had a lasting impact on their relationship.
Rahul said he learned to take care of himself at a very young age and felt that he had to fill the role of a father in his own life. Describing his equation with Mahesh, he said, “I had to be my own father. My father was there, but he was not there.”
He also said that there has always been a gap in communication between them. While Rahul admitted that he has complicated feelings about his father, he made it clear that he continues to love and respect him.
“It’s a fractured relationship,” Rahul said, adding that Mahesh had been “a little indifferent” towards him for reasons he believes his father knows.
Rahul’s parents, Mahesh and Kiran, separated when he was young. Their divorce was completed in 1988, while Mahesh had already married actor Soni Razdan in 1986. Mahesh and Soni later became parents to Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
Speaking about his equation with Soni, Rahul said he has always found her warm and described her as a “great” person. However, he feels that his connection with his stepmother and half-sisters has largely remained formal over the years.
Despite the emotional distance, Rahul mentioned that Mahesh has continued to support Kiran. He said his father steps in whenever there is a financial need and takes care of the household expenses. Rahul also said that he himself is financially independent and earns enough to support his own lifestyle.
The conversation also highlighted how Rahul’s relationship with Mahesh changed over time. In an earlier interview with a webloid, Mahesh had admitted that his son had every reason to feel abandoned after he left the family when Rahul was around three years old.
Mahesh had also recalled a difficult period in Rahul’s life that brought the family closer. He said the situation made Rahul realise that his father had not completely walked away from him. According to Mahesh, they gradually started rebuilding their relationship after that. He had also praised Rahul for making his own way in life without relying on his father’s name or professional connections.