ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt's Son Rahul Says He Had To Be His Own Father, Opens Up About Their 'Fractured' Relationship

Mahesh Bhatt's Son Rahul Says He Had To Be His Own Father, Opens Up About Their 'Fractured' Relationship ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt has opened up about the distance between him and his father. In a recent conversation with television host Siddharth Kannan, Rahul looked back at his early years and spoke about growing up without much involvement from his father. He said the experience had a lasting impact on their relationship.

Rahul said he learned to take care of himself at a very young age and felt that he had to fill the role of a father in his own life. Describing his equation with Mahesh, he said, “I had to be my own father. My father was there, but he was not there.” He also said that there has always been a gap in communication between them. While Rahul admitted that he has complicated feelings about his father, he made it clear that he continues to love and respect him. “It’s a fractured relationship,” Rahul said, adding that Mahesh had been “a little indifferent” towards him for reasons he believes his father knows. Rahul’s parents, Mahesh and Kiran, separated when he was young. Their divorce was completed in 1988, while Mahesh had already married actor Soni Razdan in 1986. Mahesh and Soni later became parents to Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.