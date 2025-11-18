ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Begins International Media Tour Over A Year Before Release, Priyanka Chopra Says 'Jai Shri Ram'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli unveiled the title of his next mega project, Varanasi, on November 15 at a grand fan event held here at Ramoji Film City. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is slated for a January 2027 release, coinciding with Sankranti. The project marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka, naturally sending expectations soaring.

What’s turning even more heads, however, is the aggressive and unusually early global promotional strategy. Rajamouli is known for promoting his films on a grand scale. And the filmmaker is seemingly aiming to go a notch higher when it comes to promoting Varanasi.

The makers have begun international promotions for Varanasi more than a year before release (well before most films even announce their final dates). With all of 2026 still ahead and the film arriving only in January 2027, Varanasi is already making noise on the world stage.

Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of pictures from the film’s international media interactions, featuring her alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka and Prithviraj twinned in black, while Mahesh exuded his trademark charm in a grey jacket, T-shirt, and denim.

Expressing her excitement, Priyanka wrote, “Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege.”