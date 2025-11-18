ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Begins International Media Tour Over A Year Before Release, Priyanka Chopra Says 'Jai Shri Ram'

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Varanasi is slated for a January 2027 release (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli unveiled the title of his next mega project, Varanasi, on November 15 at a grand fan event held here at Ramoji Film City. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is slated for a January 2027 release, coinciding with Sankranti. The project marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka, naturally sending expectations soaring.

What’s turning even more heads, however, is the aggressive and unusually early global promotional strategy. Rajamouli is known for promoting his films on a grand scale. And the filmmaker is seemingly aiming to go a notch higher when it comes to promoting Varanasi.

The makers have begun international promotions for Varanasi more than a year before release (well before most films even announce their final dates). With all of 2026 still ahead and the film arriving only in January 2027, Varanasi is already making noise on the world stage.

Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of pictures from the film’s international media interactions, featuring her alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka and Prithviraj twinned in black, while Mahesh exuded his trademark charm in a grey jacket, T-shirt, and denim.

Expressing her excitement, Priyanka wrote, “Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege.”

She went on to highlight the unprecedented timeline of promotions, adding: “On top of that we’re promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release! Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least.”

While Priyanka referred to the promotional activities beginning “a year in advance,” the timeline is actually longer, with the team starting global outreach in late 2025 for a film releasing in January 2027.

Priyanka also expressed her hopes for the audience’s response: “By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations.” She signed off with, “Jai Shri Ram.”

At the title-reveal event, Mahesh Babu described Varanasi as a dream project, one he believes will make the entire country proud when it hits theaters. He plays Rudra, the film’s protagonist.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who essays the antagonist Kumbha, called it the most emotionally and physically demanding role of his career, admitting he was stunned by Rajamouli’s narration.

Priyanka portrays Mandakini, a character she teased as “She’s more than what meets the eye…” At the Globe Trotter event, she praised Rajamouli’s global influence, saying, “Rajamouli-sir, all I will say is you are truly the visionary that has brought Indian cinema to the globe like no one else has before. Thank you so much for choosing me as your Mandakini.”

The film is bankrolled by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business banners, with K. L. Narayana and S. S. Karthikeya serving as producers.

Have a look at the first footage of Varanasi here:

