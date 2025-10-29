ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Jaanvi Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's Niece Who Is All Set To Continue Family Legacy With Acting Debut Soon

Jaanvi is the daughter of producer and filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni. Her grandfather, Superstar Krishna, and uncle Mahesh Babu are among Telugu cinema's most respected names. Her entry marks a new chapter for the family that has long defined stardom in the Telugu industry.

Hyderabad: For decades, the Ghattamaneni family has been known for its male stars from the legendary Krishna garu to Mahesh Babu. Now, the legacy takes a new turn with Jaanvi Ghattamaneni preparing to step into cinema as a heroine for the first time from the family.

Over the past few months, Jaanvi has quietly drawn attention online through a handful of photoshoots. Her pictures, showing both traditional and modern looks, have gone viral, sparking curiosity among fans and filmmakers alike. In an era of overexposure, she has chosen silence, abstaining from public appearances and limiting her social-media presence with a private account.

People who have seen her test shoots describe her as confident and expressive before the camera. "She has a natural screen presence," a filmmaker who has worked with her said. The budding actor from Ghattamneni family is busy prepping and training for her yet-to-be-announced big debut. She is currently focused on acting workshops and dance rehearsals rather than rushing into projects.

Her mother, Manjula, who once faced resistance when she wanted to become an actress, calls this moment "a full circle moment." Speaking about her daughter's debut, she said in a statement, "The same people who once opposed me are my well-wishers now. Jaanvi's smile is proof that prayers are answered. She's my completion."

Industry watchers say Jaanvi's debut could mark a shift in the Ghattamaneni family's onscreen legacy from being known for its heroes to welcoming a heroine. Whether she chooses mainstream cinema or a more artistic path, Jaanvi's entry has already stirred interest. Her official debut announcement is expected soon.