ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu Varanasi First Look: SS Rajamouli Drops Stills Of Rudhra On His Birthday, Sparks Mixed Response

Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Look Is Out ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu turned 51 on Sunday, August 9, but the celebrations came with more than just birthday wishes. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli unveiled two new stills of the actor as Rudhra from their much-awaited film Varanasi, giving fans their first proper glimpse of his character. Interestingly, the reveal has taken a more natural route than the heavily edited first-look posters audiences often see for big-budget films. The two images show Mahesh Babu in the middle of the African wilderness, where a major portion of Varanasi has been filmed. In one, the actor is seen relaxing on a bamboo raft, dressed in an olive-toned shirt and dark cargo trousers. He sports long, curly hair and a full beard. The second still shows him standing against the African landscape, with giraffes and zebras visible in the distance. The images were reportedly shot around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara during the film's Africa schedule. Instead of revealing a heavily stylised poster, the makers have used the actual locations to introduce Rudhra. The filmmaker also offered some insight into the character, describing Rudhra as someone carrying a purpose much larger than himself. According to Rajamouli, the character is witty, vulnerable and fierce, and it was Mahesh Babu's performance that brought those different shades together. Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu's birthday celebrations The first look also came with a special birthday wish from Priyanka Chopra, who plays Mandakini in Varanasi. Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes photograph with Mahesh Babu, apparently from the film's Africa schedule. Sitting beside her co-star, she wished him on his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bob. Here's to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi!"