Mahesh Babu Varanasi First Look: SS Rajamouli Drops Stills Of Rudhra On His Birthday, Sparks Mixed Response
Mahesh Babu's birthday brought the first look at his Varanasi character Rudhra. Check out what netzines have to say.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu turned 51 on Sunday, August 9, but the celebrations came with more than just birthday wishes. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli unveiled two new stills of the actor as Rudhra from their much-awaited film Varanasi, giving fans their first proper glimpse of his character. Interestingly, the reveal has taken a more natural route than the heavily edited first-look posters audiences often see for big-budget films.
The two images show Mahesh Babu in the middle of the African wilderness, where a major portion of Varanasi has been filmed. In one, the actor is seen relaxing on a bamboo raft, dressed in an olive-toned shirt and dark cargo trousers. He sports long, curly hair and a full beard. The second still shows him standing against the African landscape, with giraffes and zebras visible in the distance.
The images were reportedly shot around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara during the film's Africa schedule. Instead of revealing a heavily stylised poster, the makers have used the actual locations to introduce Rudhra. The filmmaker also offered some insight into the character, describing Rudhra as someone carrying a purpose much larger than himself. According to Rajamouli, the character is witty, vulnerable and fierce, and it was Mahesh Babu's performance that brought those different shades together.
Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu's birthday celebrations
The first look also came with a special birthday wish from Priyanka Chopra, who plays Mandakini in Varanasi. Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes photograph with Mahesh Babu, apparently from the film's Africa schedule. Sitting beside her co-star, she wished him on his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bob. Here's to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi!"
Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, while Priyanka portrays Mandakini, described as a fierce historian and skilled marksman. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha, a tech genius who is expected to pursue the protagonists through their globetrotting mission. The story reportedly moves across several continents, including Africa, Antarctica and Europe, while also travelling through different periods of time. The film's narrative revolves around an ancient cosmic artefact and an asteroid threat to Varanasi.
Happy Birthday Bob. Here’s to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi! @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/2oOeNYcJgE— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 9, 2026
Netizens have mixed reactions to the 'first look'
While the reveal generated plenty of attention, not everyone was convinced that the stills looked like a conventional first look. Some social media users appreciated the natural quality of the images and compared them favourably with the heavily Photoshopped posters usually released for major films. Others, however, felt there was nothing particularly new about Mahesh Babu's appearance.
The mixed response is interesting because Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films in production, and expectations surrounding every reveal are naturally high. With Rajamouli at the helm and Mahesh Babu making his first collaboration with the filmmaker, fans have been waiting for a glimpse that would immediately communicate what makes the project different.
Mahesh Babu's transformation went beyond the beard and hair
While the pictures may look relatively effortless, Mahesh Babu has reportedly undergone extensive preparation for the role. The actor spent around a year preparing for the character and trained in Kalari martial arts for three months. The training was not simply for combat choreography. He worked on his posture and physical bearing to suit the period elements of the story.
Mahesh has also revealed that he trained with a track and field team for several months to change the way his character runs. According to the actor, the preparation altered the way he walked and stood as well. The film is reportedly being shot entirely in IMAX, with Rajamouli describing it as the first non-English film to be filmed completely in the format. It is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.