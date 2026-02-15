ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu Unveils The World Of Nagabandham; Virat Karrna Channels Lord Shiva's Fury In Teaser

Mahesh Babu Unveils The World Of Nagabandham; Virat Karrna Channels Lord Shiva's Fury In Teaser ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu released the teaser for the upcoming mythological actioner, Nagabandham, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The teaser provides a first look at a world that combines Indian mythology and historical conflicts. The teaser, which was released on Sunday, does not have any dialogue and instead uses imagery to create a mood that combines devotion and action. The Himalayas serve as the backdrop for the teaser, which begins with haunting images of mountains and ancient temple corridors. The images gradually introduce a hidden spiritual world that is based on sacred traditions and a cosmic truth that has been kept hidden for a very long time. The visuals suggest that human greed threatens to expose this truth, and destiny will select a warrior to protect it.