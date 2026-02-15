Mahesh Babu Unveils The World Of Nagabandham; Virat Karrna Channels Lord Shiva's Fury In Teaser
On Maha Shivaratri, Mahesh Babu unveils the Nagabandham teaser, featuring Virat Karrna's fierce Lord Shiva-inspired transformation and grand action spectacle.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 15, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu released the teaser for the upcoming mythological actioner, Nagabandham, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The teaser provides a first look at a world that combines Indian mythology and historical conflicts. The teaser, which was released on Sunday, does not have any dialogue and instead uses imagery to create a mood that combines devotion and action.
The Himalayas serve as the backdrop for the teaser, which begins with haunting images of mountains and ancient temple corridors. The images gradually introduce a hidden spiritual world that is based on sacred traditions and a cosmic truth that has been kept hidden for a very long time. The visuals suggest that human greed threatens to expose this truth, and destiny will select a warrior to protect it.
Sharing the teaser on social media, Mahesh Babu wrote, "The #WorldOfNagabandham looks absolutely fascinating all the way…. Looking forward to experiencing it soon." The story focuses on the Nagabandham Temple, described as a sacred shrine protected by divine forces. The teaser features the line, "Born from Brahma's Creation... Guarded by Vishnu's Dharma... Powered by Mahadev's Fury." The narrative is said to draw partial inspiration from the Afghan invasion led by Ahmad Shah Abdali.
The #WorldOfNagabandham looks absolutely fascinating all the way…. Looking forward to experiencing it soon.. 🤗🤗🤗https://t.co/slsS18887c#Nagabandham #AbhishekNama@ViratKarrna @NabhaNatesh @Ishmenon #KishoreAnnapureddy @Nishithareddy85 @nikstudiosindia @AbhishekPicture— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 15, 2026
Actor Virat Karrna appears in multiple intense looks, in a fierce transformation inspired by Lord Shiva. His final appearance in the teaser channels rage and divine power, which hints at a story driven by sacrifice, protection, and cosmic balance. The teaser also showcases glimpses of large battle sequences.
Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film also stars Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. International action experts have been brought in to design the combat sequences. Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios, the film is planned for a Summer 2026 release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
READ MORE