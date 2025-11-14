Mahesh Babu - SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter Event: How To Get Passes, Where To Watch Online - Deets Inside
Rajamouli's Globe Trotter event on November 15 sparks huge excitement with passport-style passes, global livestreams, and special performances.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The excitement around SS Rajamouli's massive action-adventure project Globe Trotter continues to grow as the team gears up for its grand fan event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. With Mahesh Babu leading the cast, along with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the event has already created a social-media storm, especially because of its unique "passport-style" entry passes.
Fans began buzzing online as images and videos of the event passes surfaced. Designed like actual passports, the passes feature the trident symbol seen in Mahesh Babu's pre-look, along with photos of Mahesh, Priyanka, Prithviraj, and Rajamouli. Inside, fans will find instructions, event guidelines, and even a small map for navigation inside Ramoji Film City.
One viral post read, "Rajamouli's campaign is next level. Globe Trotter event passes are like passports." Another fan excitedly shared, "Here we go USA & Overseas Superstar fans. The GlobeTrotterEvent will stream LIVE via Variety on YouTube." The team also clarified that the YouTube stream is only for overseas viewers, while Indian fans can watch the event exclusively on JioHotstar.
To control the massive crowd expected, Rajamouli personally released a video urging fans to follow rules strictly. He confirmed that only fans with valid passes will be allowed inside. He warned people not to believe fake social-media posts suggesting open entry. "Please cooperate with police and security. Safety and smooth coordination is our priority," he said.
How To Obtain Passes
The official fan club also shared a detailed guide on how to register for passes. Fans need to visit the website, fill in accurate details, generate their fan badge, and enter a contest. Winners receive a QR-based digital pass, which can later be collected physically. Each fan can claim up to two passes, and the fastest registrations get priority. The passes have become so popular that screenshots and unboxing videos are now trending across platforms.
The event will begin at 7 PM IST on November 15 and will stream on JioHotstar for Indian viewers. For international fans, the event goes live at 5:30 AM PST / 8:30 AM ET on Variety's YouTube channel.
Adding to the excitement, Shruti Haasan, who recently recorded the Telugu song Sanchari, is set to perform live at the event. The song, composed by MM Keeravaani, already has fans discussing the film's musical scale. Earlier, Rajamouli unveiled the first looks of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the menacing Kumbha. While the makers have not yet announced the release date for Globe Trotter, expectations are sky-high.
