ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu - SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter Event: How To Get Passes, Where To Watch Online - Deets Inside

Mahesh Babu- SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter Event: Passport-Style Passes, Livestream Plans, and Big Surprises ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The excitement around SS Rajamouli's massive action-adventure project Globe Trotter continues to grow as the team gears up for its grand fan event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. With Mahesh Babu leading the cast, along with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the event has already created a social-media storm, especially because of its unique "passport-style" entry passes. Fans began buzzing online as images and videos of the event passes surfaced. Designed like actual passports, the passes feature the trident symbol seen in Mahesh Babu's pre-look, along with photos of Mahesh, Priyanka, Prithviraj, and Rajamouli. Inside, fans will find instructions, event guidelines, and even a small map for navigation inside Ramoji Film City. One viral post read, "Rajamouli's campaign is next level. Globe Trotter event passes are like passports." Another fan excitedly shared, "Here we go USA & Overseas Superstar fans. The GlobeTrotterEvent will stream LIVE via Variety on YouTube." The team also clarified that the YouTube stream is only for overseas viewers, while Indian fans can watch the event exclusively on JioHotstar.