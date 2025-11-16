ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu Fulfils His Father's Last Wish Through Varanasi As Rajamouli Recalls Goosebump Ramayana Sequence

Mahesh said that Krishna always wanted him to act in a mythological film. "He told me many times that I would look very good in that getup," Mahesh recalled, adding, "I listened to everything he said. Except for this one thing. I hope he's listening today." He added that he sees Varanasi as a chance to finally honour his father's dream. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime project. I will work as hard as possible. When Varanasi releases, India will be proud of us," he said.

Mahesh Babu received a thunderous welcome from fans. But before speaking about the film, he took a moment to remember his late father, superstar Krishna. The atmosphere grew emotional as he opened up about a wish he couldn't fulfil while his father was alive.

Hyderabad: The significantly anticipated announcement event of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi became an evening filled with heightened emotion. Between Mahesh Babu fondly recalling his father Krishna, on his third death anniversary, and Rajamouli talking about a Ramayana-inspired sequence that gave him goosebumps, the evening gave fans so much more than just the title announcement.

Rajamouli then took the stage and revealed that the film includes a major sequence inspired by the Ramayana. The director, who has often spoken about his love for India's epics, said he never imagined shooting such a scene this early in his career. But writing it, he said, felt like "floating on air."

The highlight came when he spoke about Mahesh Babu appearing as Lord Rama for the first time. "On day one, when Mahesh walked in wearing the Rama getup, I got goosebumps," Rajamouli said. He described Mahesh as having "the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama," a blend that stunned him. The team shot this Ramayana-inspired sequence for 60 days straight. "Every sub-episode felt like a film by itself. It will be one of the most memorable portions of my career," he said.

But the event also carried tension. Rajamouli revealed that the team had gone to extreme lengths to protect the teaser from leaking. They erected massive black cloth screens, worked late into the night, and even avoided testing the video at full scale because they feared a breach. Still, a drone managed to capture footage during a late-night trial and leaked it online.

"That was one year of hard work," Rajamouli said in pain, adding, "Thousands of hours by hundreds of people, crores of rupees. All leaked by one drone flying randomly." The team was so shaken they refused to run the final test, leading to technical glitches during the first attempts to screen the teaser at the event.

The teaser eventually played on the third attempt, winning loud cheers and applause. Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, is set for a 2027 theatrical release.