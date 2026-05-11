Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Cancels His Cannes Visit After Appeal By PM Modi
He clarified that the Maharashtra Government's participation in the Cannes Film Festival would proceed as originally planned.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to avoid travelling abroad, Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs and Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Ashish Shelar has decided to cancel his upcoming visit to the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in France.
Shelar clarified that this decision was taken in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to avoid unnecessary expenses while prioritising national interest above all else.
"As the country navigates through difficult times, it is imperative for everyone to act responsibly. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exercise restraint regarding departmental expenditures. A maximum number of meetings will be conducted through virtual mediums, and emphasis will be placed on the judicious and limited use of resources," Shelar stated.
He clarified that the Maharashtra Government's participation in the Cannes Film Festival would proceed as originally planned. "The necessary coordination and cooperation required for the international promotion of Marathi cinema will be facilitated by the relevant agencies. Furthermore, wherever required to promote Marathi cinema, I will participate through online mediums," he quipped.
The Cannes International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in France from May 12 to May 22. Since 2016, the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation, on behalf of the Maharashtra Government, has been participating in the 'Film Bazaar' section of this festival.
The primary objective behind this participation is to provide an international platform for Marathi films and to ensure that Marathi cinema reaches a global audience of film enthusiasts.
This year, on behalf of the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation— two Marathi films, ‘Jeev – The Creature’ and ‘April May 99’, have been selected for the ‘Film Bazaar’ section of the Cannes Festival. This is being regarded as a significant opportunity for the Marathi film industry. Through this initiative, an effort will be made to further solidify the global identity of Marathi cinema.