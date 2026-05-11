ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Cancels His Cannes Visit After Appeal By PM Modi

Mumbai: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to avoid travelling abroad, Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs and Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Ashish Shelar has decided to cancel his upcoming visit to the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in France.

Shelar clarified that this decision was taken in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to avoid unnecessary expenses while prioritising national interest above all else.

"As the country navigates through difficult times, it is imperative for everyone to act responsibly. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exercise restraint regarding departmental expenditures. A maximum number of meetings will be conducted through virtual mediums, and emphasis will be placed on the judicious and limited use of resources," Shelar stated.

He clarified that the Maharashtra Government's participation in the Cannes Film Festival would proceed as originally planned. "The necessary coordination and cooperation required for the international promotion of Marathi cinema will be facilitated by the relevant agencies. Furthermore, wherever required to promote Marathi cinema, I will participate through online mediums," he quipped.