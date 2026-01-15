ETV Bharat / entertainment

BMC Polls 2026: Bollywood Stars Akshay Kumar, Sanya Malhotra Lead Early Celeb Voters

Hyderabad: Polling is underway on Thursday for local body elections across Maharashtra. Voting is being held in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is considered India’s richest civic body. The elections are taking place after a long gap of nearly eight years in Mumbai.

Polling began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16. According to the State Election Commission, over 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote across the state. For the BMC alone, more than 1.03 crore citizens can cast their ballots. As voting began, several Bollywood celebrities were seen at polling booths early in the morning. Many stars appealed to citizens to step out and vote, stressing the importance of civic responsibility.

Akshay Kumar Among the First to Vote

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the earliest celebrities to arrive at a polling booth on Thursday morning. He reached the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote. Speaking to reporters after voting, Akshay urged people to take part in the democratic process. He said that citizens often complain about problems such as bad roads, water supply, electricity, and garbage.