BMC Polls 2026: Bollywood Stars Akshay Kumar, Sanya Malhotra Lead Early Celeb Voters
Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Sanya Malhotra cast their votes early as polling began for the high-stakes BMC elections in Mumbai.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 15, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Polling is underway on Thursday for local body elections across Maharashtra. Voting is being held in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is considered India’s richest civic body. The elections are taking place after a long gap of nearly eight years in Mumbai.
Polling began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16. According to the State Election Commission, over 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote across the state. For the BMC alone, more than 1.03 crore citizens can cast their ballots. As voting began, several Bollywood celebrities were seen at polling booths early in the morning. Many stars appealed to citizens to step out and vote, stressing the importance of civic responsibility.
Akshay Kumar Among the First to Vote
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the earliest celebrities to arrive at a polling booth on Thursday morning. He reached the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote. Speaking to reporters after voting, Akshay urged people to take part in the democratic process. He said that citizens often complain about problems such as bad roads, water supply, electricity, and garbage.
According to him, voting is the way to bring change. "This is the day the remote control comes into our hands," Akshay said, adding, "Everyone must vote. If Mumbai truly wants to be a hero, just come out and vote." Akshay has often been seen voting early in elections and encouraging public participation.
Twinkle Khanna Votes With "Habit and Hope"
Author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna, wife of Akshay Kumar, also cast her vote on Thursday morning. After voting, she shared her thoughts with the media. Twinkle said that voting gives people a sense of control and power. She added that she was voting both out of habit and hope. Her short message struck a chord with many voters. Like her husband, Twinkle appealed to citizens to take voting seriously and participate actively.
Sanya Malhotra Casts Her Vote
Actor Sanya Malhotra was also spotted at a polling booth as she arrived to cast her vote. The Badhaai Ho and Mrs actor joined other celebrities in encouraging voter turnout. Moreover, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted arriving to cast her vote. Their presence added to the steady stream of well-known faces seen at polling stations across Mumbai.
A total of 39,092 polling centres have been set up across Maharashtra. For the BMC alone, thousands of electronic voting machines have been deployed. Special steps were taken to encourage voter participation. Pink polling booths staffed entirely by women were set up. Teams were also arranged to assist senior citizens. To ensure maximum turnout, the Maharashtra government declared January 15 a public holiday for all offices and banks in areas where polls are being held.
Read More