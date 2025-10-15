ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahabharat's 'Karna' Pankaj Dheer Loses Battle To Cancer At 68

Hyderabad: Pankaj Dheer, the veteran actor most remembered for his significant role as Karna in BR Chopra's popular television series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15, 2025, at the age of 68, after a long battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by his co-star Firoz Khan, who played Arjun in the same series. Taking to Instagram, he shared condolence message, remembering his colleague and friend with warmth and sadness.

Mahabharat's 'Karna' Pankaj Dheer Loses Battle To Cancer At 68 (Photo: Instagram)

Reports suggest he had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past few years. Although he had treatment and major surgery in the past, reports indicate the cancer returned a few months ago and left him suffering a great deal in recent weeks.

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) also confirmed his passing, expressing deep sorrow and gratitude for his contributions to Indian television. The statement read, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 p.m. next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

An Unforgettable Karna