Mahabharat's 'Karna' Pankaj Dheer Loses Battle To Cancer At 68

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known as Karna from BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away at 68 after battling cancer.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 15, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Pankaj Dheer, the veteran actor most remembered for his significant role as Karna in BR Chopra's popular television series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15, 2025, at the age of 68, after a long battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by his co-star Firoz Khan, who played Arjun in the same series. Taking to Instagram, he shared condolence message, remembering his colleague and friend with warmth and sadness.

Reports suggest he had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past few years. Although he had treatment and major surgery in the past, reports indicate the cancer returned a few months ago and left him suffering a great deal in recent weeks.

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) also confirmed his passing, expressing deep sorrow and gratitude for his contributions to Indian television. The statement read, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 p.m. next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

An Unforgettable Karna

Pankaj rose to fame in the late 1980s with his portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. His nuanced performance, emotional depth, and dignified presence made the character one of the most loved and respected figures in Indian television history.

Fans took to social media to express their condolences and loving tributes, memorialising him as not only a skilled actor but a modest person as well. Numerous people shared clips of him in his renowned scenes from Mahabharat, referring to his involvement as the "legendary" and "timeless" portrayal.

Recent Work

Despite his struggle with health issues, the actor was active in television. He last appeared in the Star Bharat show Ajooni acting on a double role including a serious but well-intentioned teacher named Gyaneshwar Singh. His character and performance were well-received and significantly added to the storyline of the show.

Along with Ajooni, he appeared in multiple well-known serials and films throughout the decades, becoming a well-respected actor, and habituated figure in both the world of television and cinema.

A Respected Individual And Beloved Peer

Aside from being an accomplished actor, Pankaj was well-respected in the industry for his level of discipline, length of professionalism, and level of humanity. Spanning his career, many individuals from the industry of film and television have shared their sentiments of grief and extended their condolences to his family.

A condolence message from fans read, "Actor Pankaj Dheer, who immortalised millions in the hearts of people by playing 'Karna' in Mahabharat, is no longer with us. Om Shanti."

TAGGED:

PANKAJ DHEER KARNA MAHABHARAT
PANKAJ DHEER CANCER
BR CHOPRA MAHABHARAT ACTOR DIES
MAHABHARAT
PANKAJ DHEER DEATH NEWS

