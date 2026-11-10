ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Ramayana Doesn't Deserve To Represent Indian Cinema Globally': Mahabharat Star Says Film Misrepresents India's History

Hyderabad: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat (1988), has criticised Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana after watching the film. The actor, who had earlier praised the film’s trailer and even predicted that it would win an Oscar, has now withdrawn his support, saying the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer misrepresents India’s history, heritage and spiritual values.

Nitish expressed his disappointment with the film’s portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash. He believes that presenting the character as a liberal, socially just and fair person changes the central message of the epic and its understanding of good and evil.

He wrote, "By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar."

Sharing his views on Instagram, the actor said that Ramayana is much more than a story, as it is deeply connected to India’s spiritual and cultural identity. He also pointed out that Lord Vishnu took the form of Lord Rama to uphold Dharma and establish Maryada.

Nitish further said that impressive visual effects cannot make up for the lack of the epic’s deeper values and meaning. He also made it clear that he no longer supports the film being presented as a representation of Indian cinema on the international stage.

"I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values," he added.

Interestingly, Nitish had a completely different reaction to the film before its release. After watching the trailer, he had praised director Nitesh Tiwari and the film’s visual effects. He had even predicted that the film would win an Oscar for Best Foreign Film. He also appreciated the involvement of music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Ramayana is a two-part film adaptation of the Indian epic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The project is backed by producer Namit Malhotra, with AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer composing its music. While the first chapter arrived in cinemas on November 5, 2026, the makers are planning to release the second instalment in 2028.