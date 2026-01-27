ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madras HC Sets Aside Single Judge Order Directing Censor Certificate To 'Jana Nayagan'

Actor Vijay at the Audio Launch of his movie Jana Nayagan in Malaysia ( X@KvnProductions )

Madras: The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order that directed the grant of a censor certificate to actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Muruga, who stated that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for filing counter affidavit.

The High Court also granted liberty to the producer of the film to approach the single judge for early disposal of the case. "A single judge is at liberty to decide whether the decision taken to refer the matter to the revising panel is correct or not on 'Jana Nayagan'," the High Court observed.

The ruling virtually makes the fate of the film, originally slated for a Pongal release earlier this month, uncertain. The film is stated to be Vijay's last, ahead of his full-fledged political entry.

The Bench on January 20 reserved orders on the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification, against an order passed by Justice Asha, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.

Slated to be the final movie of Actor Vijay before his official entry into politics, Jana Nayagan was caught in a legal web after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) delayed its certification.