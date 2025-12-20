Madhya Pradesh's Rapper Mouda: The Rise Of Bundelkhandi Rap From Jabalpur’s Streets
In the lanes of Jabalpur, Bundelkhandi rap is emerging as a bold cultural statement, transforming local dialects into sharp, socially grounded musical expression.
December 20, 2025
Jabalpur: Bundelkhandi rap is everywhere around Jabalpur - from crowded lanes and auto stands to social media feeds. And the youths are simply enjoying it. Sung in raw local dialects and rooted in everyday struggles, this homegrown music movement has carved out a distinct cultural identity for itself and the city’s youth are immersing in it with verve.
About 50 youngsters from Jabalpur are experimenting with the genre but their lyrics are entirely in Bundelkhandi and the colloquial Jabalpuri dialect. Their songs usually have words that talk about village pride, working-class hardships, addiction, identity, and survival, stories drawn directly from their lived realities.
Locally, these young artistes are known as 'Rapper Mouda' - ‘mouda’ meaning ‘boys’ in Bundelkhandi. For many of them, rap is not just an art form but a means of income besides being a musical expression that gives them recognition.
Traditionally and also in Bollywood, dialects and local languages have crept in naturally - at times in the name of folk music. Rap, however, has opened a new creative avenue, allowing regional languages to break into contemporary music culture. Influenced by Hindi and English rap, Jabalpur’s youth have reimagined the genre in their own voice, creating what many now call Bundelkhandi Hindi rap.
Interestingly and surprisingly, most of these rappers have no formal training in music or folk traditions. They have simply put their heart into the genre after listening to the music. Most started with experimenting and then innovating on the style, to each his own.
Among the prominent rapper voices is Shubham Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur in Jabalpur. An auto driver and medical representative by profession, Shubham has become a social media sensation with his rap song 'Gaon Kheda'.
Throughout the song, he has blended Bundelkhandi words with Jabalpur’s street sensibility. “People used to call Jabalpur a big village, I used that identity in my song to show that we are not just village people, we proudly wear our own culture and pride on our shoulders and now in our music,” Shubham said while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Shubham's lyrics are woven around working-class issues, particularly drug addiction among labourers, thus making the songs relatable.
“Rap gives us the freedom to speak openly. Rapping in Bundelkhandi is difficult, but we tried, and people accepted it,” he added.
Another emerging rapper is Abhinav Chaudhary, a computer operator whose father works as a labourer. Like Shubham, Abhinav draws from personal struggle. “I have made rap on what I have lived through. We have no godfather, no training. Whatever we create comes from within," he said.
For Abhinav and others, rap was passion-driven. "Our songs are not made for profit. Earnings are limited, but the hope of being heard is high and that has been proved time and again.
More than 50 such rappers in Jabalpur continue to write, record, and upload songs despite limited financial returns. Most work during the day and nurture music dreams at night. Each new song is made with the hope that one track might change their fortunes.
However, not all Bundelkhandi rap is receiving universal approval as a few use wrong language and issue threats through lyrics. Shubham and Abhinav accept that some people are spoiling the entire narrative.
“There are no fixed rules in rap. Even in other languages, vulgar lyrics creep in. Whether it’s right or wrong is for listeners to decide. Listeners should stop hearing such songs and the rappers will stop making nonsense,” they argued.
While many appreciate the genre’s raw honesty, a good section of audiences remains uncomfortable with explicit language.
In music, Jabalpur had earlier been in news for playback singer Ishita Vishwakarma, who won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Now, with Bundelkhandi rap gaining traction online, the city’s youth are making waves trying their luck in the new genre.
