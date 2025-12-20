ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madhya Pradesh's Rapper Mouda: The Rise Of Bundelkhandi Rap From Jabalpur’s Streets

Jabalpur: Bundelkhandi rap is everywhere around Jabalpur - from crowded lanes and auto stands to social media feeds. And the youths are simply enjoying it. Sung in raw local dialects and rooted in everyday struggles, this homegrown music movement has carved out a distinct cultural identity for itself and the city’s youth are immersing in it with verve.

About 50 youngsters from Jabalpur are experimenting with the genre but their lyrics are entirely in Bundelkhandi and the colloquial Jabalpuri dialect. Their songs usually have words that talk about village pride, working-class hardships, addiction, identity, and survival, stories drawn directly from their lived realities.

Rapper Mouda: The Rise Of Bundelkhandi Rap From Jabalpur’s Streets (ETV Bharat)

Locally, these young artistes are known as 'Rapper Mouda' - ‘mouda’ meaning ‘boys’ in Bundelkhandi. For many of them, rap is not just an art form but a means of income besides being a musical expression that gives them recognition.

Traditionally and also in Bollywood, dialects and local languages have crept in naturally - at times in the name of folk music. Rap, however, has opened a new creative avenue, allowing regional languages to break into contemporary music culture. Influenced by Hindi and English rap, Jabalpur’s youth have reimagined the genre in their own voice, creating what many now call Bundelkhandi Hindi rap.

Interestingly and surprisingly, most of these rappers have no formal training in music or folk traditions. They have simply put their heart into the genre after listening to the music. Most started with experimenting and then innovating on the style, to each his own.

Among the prominent rapper voices is Shubham Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur in Jabalpur. An auto driver and medical representative by profession, Shubham has become a social media sensation with his rap song 'Gaon Kheda'.

Throughout the song, he has blended Bundelkhandi words with Jabalpur’s street sensibility. “People used to call Jabalpur a big village, I used that identity in my song to show that we are not just village people, we proudly wear our own culture and pride on our shoulders and now in our music,” Shubham said while speaking to ETV Bharat.