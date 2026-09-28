Madhya Pradesh Influencer Nidhi Tiwari Dies By Suicide At 30; Her Final Post On Self-Love Goes Viral
Nidhi Tiwari, a 30-year-old social media influencer and model from Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Social media influencer and model Nidhi Tiwari died by suicide at the age of 30 in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. Her death was reported from the Bhusa Mod area under the Morwa police station limits. Nidhi had around 16 lakh followers across Facebook and Instagram and had also won the Miss Pretty India title in 2024.
According to reports, Nidhi’s family found her unresponsive at her home and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
According to her family, Nidhi had been speaking to someone over the phone on Saturday evening. Reports said that an argument may have taken place during the conversation. However, the police are yet to establish what happened during the call or whether it was connected to her death.
After the conversation, Nidhi reportedly went to her room and locked the door. Her family said she asked them to leave her alone and also refused to have her meal.
Around the same time, she is also believed to have shared an emotional post on Facebook about self-love and finding oneself. The post read, “Is adhure dil ko kisi ne pura nahi kiya, maine khud se pura kar diya, isliye kaha jata hai khud se pyar karo, kisi aur se nahin, khud mein khud ko talash karo, kisi aur mein aakhir kab tak talashoge khud ko.”
When Nidhi did not respond after her family members tried to check on her, they informed the police. She was later taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Morwa police are investigating the circumstances that led to Nidhi’s death. Officials are looking into her phone conversations, digital activity and other details from the time before her death.
Morwa police station in-charge Dr Gyanendra Singh said that officials are speaking to Nidhi’s family members, acquaintances and other people who may have information about the case. Police have also asked people not to draw conclusions about the reason behind her death until the investigation is complete.
Nidhi was active in modelling, local events and digital content. She regularly shared videos and posts on social media and had built a large audience over the years.
She won the Miss Pretty India title in 2024 and was working towards a career in acting and the entertainment industry. Her Facebook account had around nine lakh followers, while her Instagram account had around seven lakh followers.
Nidhi lived in Singrauli with her mother and younger sister. Her sudden death has left her family, friends and social media followers shocked. The police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is currently underway.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).