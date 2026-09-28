ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madhya Pradesh Influencer Nidhi Tiwari Dies By Suicide At 30; Her Final Post On Self-Love Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Social media influencer and model Nidhi Tiwari died by suicide at the age of 30 in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. Her death was reported from the Bhusa Mod area under the Morwa police station limits. Nidhi had around 16 lakh followers across Facebook and Instagram and had also won the Miss Pretty India title in 2024.

According to reports, Nidhi’s family found her unresponsive at her home and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to her family, Nidhi had been speaking to someone over the phone on Saturday evening. Reports said that an argument may have taken place during the conversation. However, the police are yet to establish what happened during the call or whether it was connected to her death.

After the conversation, Nidhi reportedly went to her room and locked the door. Her family said she asked them to leave her alone and also refused to have her meal.

Around the same time, she is also believed to have shared an emotional post on Facebook about self-love and finding oneself. The post read, “Is adhure dil ko kisi ne pura nahi kiya, maine khud se pura kar diya, isliye kaha jata hai khud se pyar karo, kisi aur se nahin, khud mein khud ko talash karo, kisi aur mein aakhir kab tak talashoge khud ko.”

Nidhi Tiwari's Facebook Post (Photo: Screengrab - FB)

When Nidhi did not respond after her family members tried to check on her, they informed the police. She was later taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.