Madhya Pradesh HC Reserves Order On Shah Bano Daughter's Plea Seeking Stay On Release Of Film 'Haq'

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard a petition seeking stay on release of Hindi film 'Haq', said to be inspired by the famous Shah Bano case of the 1980s, on November 7 (Friday) on grounds of misrepresentation of events, and reserved its order.

The petition was filed in the HC's Indore bench by Siddiqua Begum Khan, daughter of Shah Bano Begum, who is famous for her courageous legal battle up to the Supreme Court to get maintenance from her husband after he divorced her.

The plea claims the film, starring actors Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, has been made without her family's consent and wrongly depicts incidents from her late mother's private life.

During the hearing before Justice Pranay Verma, Khan's lawyer Tousif Warsi cited the teaser and trailer of 'Haq' and argued the film portrays a distorted image of Shah Bano.

This argument was rejected by lawyers representing companies involved in the film, who urged the single-judge bench to dismiss the petition. The film is said to be inspired by the Shah Bano case, which resulted in a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 1985 regarding maintenance for Muslim women after divorce.