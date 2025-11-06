ETV Bharat / entertainment

MP HC Dismisses Plea By Shah Bano's Daughter Seeking Stay On Release Of Film 'Haq'

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the daughter of Shah Bano Begum seeking to stop the release of Hindi film "Haq" inspired by her mother's famous legal battle, holding that a person's right to reputation or privacy is not heritable. Such rights come to an end with a person's death, and the film-makers were not obliged to seek a consent from Shah Bano Begum's daughter, said the Indore bench of the high court, paving the way for the film's release on Friday.

"...it has been categorically laid down that right of privacy or reputation of a person comes to an end after his or her lifetime," said Justice Pranay Verma, who had reserved the order on November 4.

"Since Smt Shah Bano is no longer alive, her right of privacy and reputation has come to an end with her," said the judge, citing past judgements. The copy of the ruling became available on Thursday.

"It is not the case of the petitioner that the film has in any manner violated her own privacy or reputation in any manner. Thus, the contention that the film violates the right of privacy or reputation of Smt. Shah Bano is not acceptable. There was also no obligation on part of the respondents to take prior consent from the petitioner prior to producing and releasing the film," the judge further said.

"Haq", starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, has been inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, on whose petition the Supreme Court in 1985 passed a ruling granting divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance.

Bano, a resident of Indore, died in 1992. Her daughter, Siddiqua Begum Khan, had approached the high court claiming that the film was made without the family's consent, and has misrepresented personal aspects of her late mother's life. Shah Bano had filed a lawsuit in a local court seeking maintenance from her husband Mohammad Ahmed Khan, a lawyer, after he divorced her in 1978. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985. The five-judge Constitution bench held that Muslim women were entitled to maintenance under the law.

Following protests by Muslim organisations, the then-Rajiv Gandhi government at the Centre enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986, nullifying the SC decision.