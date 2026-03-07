ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madhubala Or Meena Kumari? Kiara Advani's Rumoured Biopic Role Leaves Fans Guessing

One media report recently claimed that the project is gaining momentum again with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming on board as a producer. The same report suggested that Kiara Advani had been chosen to play Madhubala, while casting for the roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar is still underway.

The biographical drama on Madhubala, one of the most iconic stars of Hindi cinema, has been in development for some time. According to reports, the film is expected to be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, who made her directorial debut with the 2022 film Darlings starring Alia Bhatt.

Hyderabad: Reports about Kiara Advani playing legendary actor Madhubala in an upcoming biopic have been making headlines, but the situation remains unclear. While some media reports claim that the actor has been locked in for the role, others say they are "baseless," leaving fans wondering about the truth.

However, another newswire quoting an industry source has dismissed these claims. Speaking to a news portal, the source said, "There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Kiara Advani being cast in a Madhubala biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The claims are completely baseless and speculative."

Interestingly, Kiara's name has also been linked to another biopic. Reports suggest she may headline a film on legendary actor Meena Kumari. The project, reportedly titled Kamal Aur Meena, will be directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and will focus on the complex relationship between Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

The film is said to be based on nearly 500 handwritten letters and will explore Meena Kumari's life between the 1950s and 1970s. Known as the "Tragedy Queen" of Indian cinema, Meena Kumari was celebrated for powerful performances in several classic films.

Adding to the speculation, Kiara had earlier hinted in an interview to a magazine that she was considering a biopic project. Speaking about her script choices, she said, "I'm already reading other scripts, including a biopic I'm excited about. It's not about the genre anymore. It's about the soul of the story." For now, it remains unclear which biopic Kiara will eventually take up. Until an official announcement is made, the rumours linking her to both the Madhubala and Meena Kumari films are likely to keep the buzz alive.