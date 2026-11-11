ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maatrubhumi Trailer: From 'Ek Bihari' to 'Schezwan Main Kuch Kala,' Salman Khan's Signature One-Liners Steal The Show

Maatrubhumi Trailer Out Now ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: After multiple delays, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer is finally out. The superstar released promo on the night of November 10. The promotional video, which is over four and a half minutes long, is laced with some of Salman's punchy one-liners written by Chintan Shah.

Maatrubhumi trailer opens with a message on war and then Salman Khan walks in, clean shaven, calm, and completely in control, as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Salman is not playing a Dabangg office here. He is playing a soldier who loves his family, cracks jokes with his men, and still stands firm when the border starts to burn.

The film is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers faced each other in eastern Ladakh. Director Apoorva Lakhia aims not to celebrate war or the sacrifices of soldiers and their families, but rather to focus on a message of peace. Salman himself said the same thing during Maatrubhumi promotional event. "If everything can be resolved across a table, then why go to war? The people who lose their sons, fathers and brothers are the ones who suffer the most. Their pain is unbearable. So, if a problem can be solved at the table, then spend a little more time at the table. Make the table bigger if necessary, but find a solution there," the actor said, and this is the idea that runs through the whole trailer. Salman's One-liners From Maatrubhumi Trailer Message On war "No one hates war more than the soldier who has lived it, because war only ends for the soldiers who die." This is the first line you see on screen. And it sets the tone right for the film where hero wants to avoid war. "Ek Bihari..." In the trailer, when a 1,000-strong Chinese troop stands in front of a few hundred Indian soldiers, Salman looks at his men and says, "Ek Bihari..." Although he does not finish the sentence, it references the well-known phrase, "Ek Bihari Sau Par Bhari," which means "One Bihari is equal to a hundred." The line is a throwback to the pride of the Bihar Regiment, a unit known for never stepping back. In theatres, this is the kind of line that will make people stand up, clap, and whistle. On social media, it is already being shared as reels and status updates.