Maatrubhumi Trailer: From 'Ek Bihari' to 'Schezwan Main Kuch Kala,' Salman Khan's Signature One-Liners Steal The Show
Salman Khan delivers punchy one-liners in his signature style in the recently released Maatrubhumi trailer.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: After multiple delays, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer is finally out. The superstar released promo on the night of November 10. The promotional video, which is over four and a half minutes long, is laced with some of Salman's punchy one-liners written by Chintan Shah.
Maatrubhumi trailer opens with a message on war and then Salman Khan walks in, clean shaven, calm, and completely in control, as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Salman is not playing a Dabangg office here. He is playing a soldier who loves his family, cracks jokes with his men, and still stands firm when the border starts to burn.
The film is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers faced each other in eastern Ladakh. Director Apoorva Lakhia aims not to celebrate war or the sacrifices of soldiers and their families, but rather to focus on a message of peace.
Salman himself said the same thing during Maatrubhumi promotional event. "If everything can be resolved across a table, then why go to war? The people who lose their sons, fathers and brothers are the ones who suffer the most. Their pain is unbearable. So, if a problem can be solved at the table, then spend a little more time at the table. Make the table bigger if necessary, but find a solution there," the actor said, and this is the idea that runs through the whole trailer.
Salman's One-liners From Maatrubhumi Trailer
Message On war
"No one hates war more than the soldier who has lived it, because war only ends for the soldiers who die." This is the first line you see on screen. And it sets the tone right for the film where hero wants to avoid war.
"Ek Bihari..."
In the trailer, when a 1,000-strong Chinese troop stands in front of a few hundred Indian soldiers, Salman looks at his men and says, "Ek Bihari..." Although he does not finish the sentence, it references the well-known phrase, "Ek Bihari Sau Par Bhari," which means "One Bihari is equal to a hundred."
The line is a throwback to the pride of the Bihar Regiment, a unit known for never stepping back. In theatres, this is the kind of line that will make people stand up, clap, and whistle. On social media, it is already being shared as reels and status updates.
"Schezwan Mein Kuch Kaala Hai"
Just when the mood gets too serious, Salman breaks it with pure Salman style humour. It is funny because it is so simple. It is a play on the old Hindi saying, daal mein kuch kaala hai, but here the daal is Schezwan, and the suspicion is about the Chinese side. It is the kind of joke only Salman can pull off in the middle of a war film without breaking the mood.
It is cheeky, it is local, and it is exactly what a jawan would say to lighten the tension before a fight. You can tell this film is not trying to be only serious. It wants to show soldiers as real people, who joke, who tease, who get scared, and who still stand their ground.
"Lets Sort This Out, Bro"
And then there is the line that feels the most Salman of all. Standing face to face with his Chinese counterpart, in the middle of a standoff, he says, "Lets sort this s**t out, bro."
It is informal and direct almost like he is talking to a neighbour over a fence and not to an enemy soldier. That is the point of the film, really. The trailer keeps saying that no one hates war more than a soldier, because a soldier is the one who has to live it, and die in it.
Salman's Line That Sums Up The Whole Film
"Insaniyat aur deshbhakti dushman khatam karne mein nahi hai, dushmani khatam karne mein hai." (Humanity and patriotism are not in finishing the enemy, they are in finishing the enmity.)
Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Whether Maatrubhumi Team Was 'Pressured' To Change Script Over Indo-China StorylineMaatrubhumi trailer is long but it never feels slow. It moves from home to border, from humour to tension, from a joke about Schezwan to a line about peace without losing its flow.
Maatrubhumi is produced by Salman under his production banner Salman Khan Films. The film stars Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman Khan in a pivotal role. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. While initially slated for release in April, the release then was pushed to December. Maatrubhumi arrives in theaters during Salman's birthday month. The film will hit theaters on December 4 alongside Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.