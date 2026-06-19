ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review: Is Samantha's 'One-Woman Show' The Family Entertainer Audiences Were Waiting For?

Many moviegoers have called Maa Inti Bangaaram a "one-woman show," crediting Samantha for carrying the film on her shoulders from start to finish. One viewer wrote, "It's purely Samantha's one-woman show." Another praised her action scenes, saying, "The last 40 minutes are engaging and Samantha's mass moments work really well."

The film opened to positive responses on social media, with several viewers describing it as a satisfying family entertainer. While opinions on the screenplay remain divided, one thing appears to be unanimous that Samantha is the heart and soul of the film.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited film Maa Inti Bangaaram has finally hit theatres, and the early reactions suggest that the actress has delivered exactly what many fans were hoping for - a strong, emotional and action-packed performance.

The first half of the film has received appreciation for its comedy, family moments and interval twist. Viewers felt the film maintains a light and entertaining tone before gradually shifting into a more emotional and action-driven narrative in the second half. A social media user summed up the experience by writing, "Comedy, action and emotions are dealt with well. Samantha carries the whole film and is brilliant in the action episodes."

The action sequences have emerged as one of the biggest highlights. Interestingly, Samantha recently revealed that she performed the stunts herself. Speaking about the action portions, the actress said there were no exaggerated slow-motion shots or unrealistic hero moments. Instead, the makers aimed for grounded and realistic action. Samantha even shared that she suffered bruises and injuries while filming some of the scenes.

The film's emotional core also seems to be connecting with audiences. Samantha plays Swarna, a woman who may not fit society's idea of the "perfect" daughter-in-law but is willing to risk everything to protect her family. The character's resilience is something Samantha herself has spoken about. In fact, she recently revealed that Swarna is the Telugu character she relates to the most in her career.

However, not all reactions have been glowing. Some viewers felt the film had the potential to be even better. A few pointed out that certain scenes feel routine and predictable, while others believed the villain could have been written more strongly. The screenplay's pace in parts of the second half has also drawn criticism.

Still, most reviews lean positive. Ratings have largely ranged between 2.5 and 3.5 stars, with audiences appreciating the mix of family drama, comedy, emotions and action. One viewer even described the film as a blend of classic family entertainers and commercial mass cinema, calling Samantha a "blockbuster" presence on screen.