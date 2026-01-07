Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Fierce In New Poster, Teaser Trailer Release Date Out
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a fierce new poster from Maa Inti Bangaaram. The makers have announced the film's teaser trailer release date.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 7, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again caught everyone's attention with the release of a new poster from her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the poster, which showcases Samantha in a fierce and intense avatar, while also revealing the release date of the film's teaser trailer.
In the newly released poster, Samantha is seen standing inside a bus, dressed in a simple brown saree. Her sharp expression and strong body language suggest that she is ready to take on a group of goons. Reacting to the poster, a fan commented, "Everything about this is just fire!!!!!!! Keep rocking, Sam." Another wrote, "Maassss Come Back Sammm."
Samantha shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y'all." The actor also revealed the release date of the teaser trailer. She added, "#MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM."
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Himank Duvvuru under the banner of Tra-la-la Moving Pictures. The film is her second production venture under her banner. Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Diganth, and others.
Earlier, speaking about the movie, Samantha said, "Maa Inti Bangaram is a film that spoke straight to my heart the moment I heard it. To be producing and acting in it under Tra-la-la Moving Pictures feels deeply personal. It's a story rooted in love, belonging, and strength, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy, someone whose vision I trust implicitly. As a producer, it's exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth."
Maa Inti Bangaram marks Samantha's first professional collaboration with filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru after their wedding. The couple got married on December 1, 2025, in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple situated in the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Maa Inti Bangaaram also marks Samantha's reunion with director Nandini Reddy after their blockbuster film Oh! Baby. The technical team includes Om Prakash as the cinematographer, Santosh Narayanan as the music composer, Vasanth Maringanti handling the story and screenplay, and Pallavi Singh designing the costumes.
