Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Fierce In New Poster, Teaser Trailer Release Date Out

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again caught everyone's attention with the release of a new poster from her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the poster, which showcases Samantha in a fierce and intense avatar, while also revealing the release date of the film's teaser trailer.

In the newly released poster, Samantha is seen standing inside a bus, dressed in a simple brown saree. Her sharp expression and strong body language suggest that she is ready to take on a group of goons. Reacting to the poster, a fan commented, "Everything about this is just fire!!!!!!! Keep rocking, Sam." Another wrote, "Maassss Come Back Sammm."

Samantha shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y'all." The actor also revealed the release date of the teaser trailer. She added, "#MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM."