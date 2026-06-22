ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Worldwide Total For Samantha's Film Hits Rs 41.79 Cr, Strong Weekend Growth

The film was screened across 2,965 shows on Day 3. Interestingly, the number of shows has also been steadily increasing. As a result, the box office figures have shown consistent growth since the film's release on June 19.

On Day 3, which was a Sunday, Maa Inti Bangaaram raked in Rs 10.10 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film witnessed a 32 percent jump from its Day 2 collection of Rs 7.65 crore, taking its total India net collections to Rs 23.10 crore.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram opened at the box office on a promising note and continues to gain momentum. The film's Day 3 collections surpassed its opening day numbers, indicating that positive word of mouth is helping pull audiences to cinema halls. After three days, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 41.79 crore.

Day India Net Day 1 Rs 5.35 Cr Day 2 Rs 7.65 Cr Day 3 Rs 10.10 Cr Total Rs 23.10 Cr

Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 3, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 41.79 crore. However, the litmus test for Maa Inti Bangaaram starts from Monday.

Bangaaram Gives Tough Fight To Peddi

Maa Inti Bangaaram is also giving a tough fight to Ram Charan's Peddi. The sports drama collected Rs 2.82 crore on its 18th day, Sunday. So far, Peddi has earned Rs 234.27 crore net in India.

Interestingly, Ram Charan hailed Samantha and the Maa Inti Bangaaram team through a social media post. Taking to X, the superstar shared the film's poster and called it a "blockbuster." Congratulating the team, he wrote, "Hearing great things about #MaaIntiBangaaram. Congratulations, dearest @samantharuthprabhu and the entire team. So happy for you all."

Samantha On Maa Inti Bangaaram Reception

Earlier, Samantha expressed her happiness over the audience response to the film. Sharing a heartfelt note on X, she wrote, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it's beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release."

She further added, "The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we've heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa."

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law burrying her past. The family doesn't know what she is hiding from them. When the past resurfaces, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, according to the film's official synopsis.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is produced by Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru.